Watch This Exclusive Interview With Chris Allen's Mother

Friday, 28 August 2020, 5:39 am
Press Release: Reporters Without Borders

To mark the three-year anniversary of British-American journalist Christopher Allen’s killing in South Sudan, RSF published a moving interview with his mother Joyce Krajian calling for a full and transparent investigation into his murder.

Just 26 years old and covering South Sudan’s brutal civil war at the time of his death, Allen was killed when fighting broke out between government and opposition forces during a rebel offensive on 26 August 2017. Since then, the South Sudanese government has refused to pursue accountability for his killing despite evidence that suggests Allen was targeted for taking photographs of the battle.

"John and I feel like we've been hitting our heads against the wall", Chris's family sent letters to South sudanese officials, had meetings with ambassadors but it has produced no movement in Chris's case.

Reporters Without Borders fully supports Christopher Allen’s family and asks for concrete action not only from the government of South Sudan, but also from the US and UK governments and the UN, to ensure justice is delivered without further delay. Achieving accountability for Christopher’s murder will help to chip away at the endemic impunity for the killings of journalists in South Sudan and globally – and lead to better protections for journalists everywhere. You can make a donation to RSF now and share this exclusive interview as widely as possible with the hashtag #JusticeForChris.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

