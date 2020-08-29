UN High Comm'r For HR Michelle Bachelet On Granting Of House Arrest To Juan Requesens In Venezuela

"I welcome the granting of house arrest to the Venezuelan opposition parliamentarian Juan Requesens, after more than two years in detention at the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Services (SEBIN). This decision is a very positive step.

I encourage the authorities to continue taking similar measures that will contribute to improving the human rights situation in the country and enable progress in the political dialogue."

