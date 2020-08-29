World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN High Comm'r For HR Michelle Bachelet On Granting Of House Arrest To Juan Requesens In Venezuela

Saturday, 29 August 2020, 6:56 pm
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office

"I welcome the granting of house arrest to the Venezuelan opposition parliamentarian Juan Requesens, after more than two years in detention at the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Services (SEBIN). This decision is a very positive step.

I encourage the authorities to continue taking similar measures that will contribute to improving the human rights situation in the country and enable progress in the political dialogue."

