UN High Comm'r For HR Michelle Bachelet On Granting Of House Arrest To Juan Requesens In Venezuela
Saturday, 29 August 2020, 6:56 pm
Press Release: UN Human Rights Office
"I welcome the granting of house arrest to the Venezuelan
opposition parliamentarian Juan Requesens, after more than
two years in detention at the headquarters of the Bolivarian
National Intelligence Services (SEBIN). This decision is a
very positive step.
I encourage the authorities to
continue taking similar measures that will contribute to
improving the human rights situation in the country and
enable progress in the political
dialogue."
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more