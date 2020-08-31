World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

WWE Payback Results - Roman Reigns Leaves With The Universal Title

Monday, 31 August 2020, 6:05 pm
Press Release: WWE

ROMAN REIGNS BECOMES NEW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION

The Big Dog reclaimed his yard after “The Fiend” Braun Strowman and “The Monster” Braun Strowman decimated each other, Rey & Dominik Mysterio outwitted Seth Rollins & Murphy in an emotional victory, Keith Lee wowed the WWE Universe with a huge win over Randy Orton, Bayley & Sasha Banks were stunned by Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and much more.

Results:

  • Roman Reigns def. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and "The Monster" Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion
  • Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Seth Rollins & Murphy
  • Keith Lee def. Randy Orton
  • Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. Bayley & Sasha Banks to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions
  • Matt Riddle def. King Corbin
  • Big E. def Sheamus
  • Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews to become the new United States Champion
  • The Riott Squad def. The IIconics (Kickoff Match)

FULL RESULTS

