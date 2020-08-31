WWE Payback Results - Roman Reigns Leaves With The Universal Title
ROMAN REIGNS BECOMES NEW UNIVERSAL CHAMPION
The Big Dog reclaimed his yard after “The Fiend” Braun Strowman and “The Monster” Braun Strowman decimated each other, Rey & Dominik Mysterio outwitted Seth Rollins & Murphy in an emotional victory, Keith Lee wowed the WWE Universe with a huge win over Randy Orton, Bayley & Sasha Banks were stunned by Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and much more.
Results:
- Roman Reigns def. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and "The Monster" Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Seth Rollins & Murphy
- Keith Lee def. Randy Orton
- Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. Bayley & Sasha Banks to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions
- Matt Riddle def. King Corbin
- Big E. def Sheamus
- Bobby Lashley def. Apollo Crews to become the new United States Champion
- The Riott Squad def. The IIconics (Kickoff Match)