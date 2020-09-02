Dusit International Charts Expansion Of ASAI Hotels To Meet The Challenges Of The New Normal

Dusit International charts expansion of ASAI Hotels to meet the challenges of the new normal, opens its first hotel under the new affordable lifestyle brand in Bangkok

Lean and sustainable hotel concept targets millennial-minded travellers seeking authentic local experiences. The first hotel under the brand - ASAI Bangkok Chinatown - will open on 15 September 2020.

BANGKOK, Sept 2, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, will begin rolling out its new ASAI Hotels brand this September with the opening of ASAI Bangkok Chinatown in the heart of the city's renowned Chinatown district, followed by six more properties all operating under a thoughtfully lean hotel concept Dusit believes will be key to sustainable and profitable growth in the new normal.

ASAI Bangkok Chinatown

ASAI Bangkok Chinatown's thoughtfully designed rooms emphasise in-stay essentials such as superior quality beds, high-pressure rain showers, luggage space, and a work desk with USB charging station.

Self-check-in kiosks are available at the hotel's fourth-floor hub.

Designed to link millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in the world's most vibrant neighbourhoods, ASAI Hotels is Dusit's sixth hotel brand and represents the company's expansion into the affordable lifestyle segment of the lodging spectrum. Its other brands - namely Dusit Thani, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, Dusit Devarana, and Elite Havens - cover upper-midscale through to luxury.

Drawing on Dusit's unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, ASAI Hotels is positioned to offer lean-luxury by providing thoughtfully pared-back services while focusing on in-stay essentials. Large communal spaces featuring sustainable and locally inspired lifestyle and dining experiences will be central to its offerings.

Starting this September, the brand will initially serve domestic travellers seeking authentic experiences in Bangkok's historic Chinatown district and culturally rich Old Town. Another ASAI hotel will open within 12 months in Bangkok's stylish Sathorn district, followed by three ASAI Hotels in Cebu, the Philippines; one ASAI hotel in the old Yankin area of Yangon, Myanmar; and one ASAI hotel in Kyoto, Japan.

Dusit International believes the ASAI Hotels concept is well-positioned to meet the challenges of a post-COVID-19 world and deliver long-term value for hotel owners, investors and other key stakeholders.

"With its highly agile management structure, streamlined designs, and limited personnel, the ASAI Hotels business model is compact, sustainable and efficient, and ultimately serves as a cost-effective, fitting solution for continuing to grow our business and expand our presence in the new normal," said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. "By expanding our offerings across the lodging spectrum, we are not only tapping into the fast-growing market of millennial-minded customers who desire local experiences, but we are also offering new stay experiences to our existing customers too.

Collaborations with local restaurateurs and artisans, and sustainable sourcing of produce, are just some of the elements we have in place to capture the attention of the market as a whole, and we believe this integrated community approach will be vital to success in our industry following the deep social and economic impact of COVID-19."

Opening on 15 September, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown features 224 thoughtfully compact rooms (ranging from 18 - 26 sq m). Each room's contemporary and clean design emphasises in-stay essentials, such as superior quality beds, high-pressure rain showers, luggage space, and a work desk with USB charging station. A large communal area, meanwhile, includes large and comfortable work areas, a small gym, a bar highlighting craft beers and creative cocktails, a large courtyard with organic herb garden, and Jam Jam restaurant serving a creative twist on local and international favourites.

Located adjacent to Yaowarat Road, only 100 metres from Wat Mangkon MRT underground station, the hotel also puts guests in the heart of a vibrant neighbourhood renowned for its lively fresh markets, historic temples, traditional shophouses, hidden coffee shops and a vast array of streetside eateries. The Rattanakosin Island area, home to the Grand Palace and Wat Pho, is only two stations away on the MRT. The city's major commercial districts can also be easily reached via the underground network.

"Easily accessible and equipped to cater to the needs of all kinds of travellers, from solo and groups to business and leisure, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown is a great option for lodging in Bangkok's fascinating Old Town," said Mr Siradej Donavanik, Managing Director, ASAI Holdings Company Limited, which operates ASAI Hotels. "We have all the elements in place to appeal to the tastes of modern travellers who appreciate sustainability and who want to experience the true essence of a destination. From our minimalist, locally inspired design with considerate technological touches, to our unique locally-inspired lifestyle and dining experiences, our hotel is set to become a hub of the community, offering highly comfortable, affordable stays for our curious and dynamic guests, and serving as an attractive and happening venue in which to work, rest, eat and play for Bangkokians at large."

Mr Donavanik is confident that there are many people throughout Thailand who would like to come and experience Bangkok's Old Town while discovering a new spin on Dusit's renowned high standards of service and hospitality.

"As the only international hotel chain in the area, we have a strong advantage, and we look forward to leveraging it to bring value to all of our stakeholders - guests, customers, employees, and owners alike."

In line with ASAI Hotel's overall concept, Live Local, each hotel in the ASAI portfolio will be geared to reflect its local character in terms of design, style and restaurant offering. This approach will be further evident when ASAI Hotels opens its second hotel, in Bangkok's Sathorn district, which will fully embrace the modernity of its inner-city setting to offer a complementary-yet-distinctive stay experience that differentiates it from the Chinatown property.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Building on its two core areas of business - Hotels & Resorts and Hospitality Education - the company has expanded its operations over the past four years to comprise five business units. The additional units include Foods, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services. Today, the company's property portfolio comprises more than 300 distinctive hotels, resorts and luxury villas operating under six brands across 14 countries worldwide, as well as two leading hospitality colleges with campuses in Thailand and the Philippines. Following a three-pronged strategy for sustainable growth, including balance, expansion and diversification, the company has recently expanded into food production, on-demand hospitality services, and property development to reach new markets and add further recurring streams of revenue to the company. For more information, please visit www.dusit-international.com.

© Scoop Media

