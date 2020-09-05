Virus Of Plunder: North East India In Defense Of Land And Resources

IPMSDL partners with ILPS Commission 10 and many organizations to bring you the online webinar "Virus of Plunder: North East India in Defense of Land and Resources" this SEPTEMBER 9, 11 AM India Standard Time.

Recently, oil and gas leak disaster in Assam, coal mining in Dehing Patkai reserved forests, chromite mining in Manipur, among many other big “development” projects in North East India made news globally. Amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, the Government of India recommended mining, industrial and infrastructure projects to push through via approval from the central government’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) citing the need for “seamless economic growth”. Standard processes became very limited to none, including free, prior, and informed consent and consultations with affected communities, submission of evidence reports, and site assessments.

Learn what's at stake for indigenous communities, IP rights, land, and environment defenders. Join the discussion, and find ways how you can help. We hope you can forward this widely to your networks.

