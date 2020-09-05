World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Virus Of Plunder: North East India In Defense Of Land And Resources

Saturday, 5 September 2020, 5:50 am
Press Release: IPMSDL

IPMSDL partners with ILPS Commission 10 and many organizations to bring you the online webinar "Virus of Plunder: North East India in Defense of Land and Resources" this SEPTEMBER 9, 11 AM India Standard Time.

Recently, oil and gas leak disaster in Assam, coal mining in Dehing Patkai reserved forests, chromite mining in Manipur, among many other big “development” projects in North East India made news globally. Amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, the Government of India recommended mining, industrial and infrastructure projects to push through via approval from the central government’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) citing the need for “seamless economic growth”. Standard processes became very limited to none, including free, prior, and informed consent and consultations with affected communities, submission of evidence reports, and site assessments.

Learn what's at stake for indigenous communities, IP rights, land, and environment defenders. Join the discussion, and find ways how you can help. We hope you can forward this widely to your networks.

Join the discussion. Register now at bit.ly/NEPlunder

Visit the Facebook Event Page to know more about the program, speakers, and background.

