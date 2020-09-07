Ibtikar Fund, ISSF Announce Investment In 360Moms

Ibtikar Fund and the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) are pleased to announce their latest investment in 360Moms, an all-inclusive resource for parents in the MENA region



Ramallah, Palestine – On September 7, 2020, Ibtikar Fund and the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) announced their newest investment in 360Moms, a website and soon to be released mobile application offering Arabic/English-language articles, videos and webinars on all-things-parenting in the Middle East.

“360Moms fills a critical gap in the Middle Eastern digital content market by becoming the first and only website in the region to offer content from a trusted, expert perspective on parenting, pregnancy, parent-child mental health and nutrition, special-needs children and family relationships,” explained Dina Abdul Majeed, Founder and CEO of 360Moms. Currently, only 1.5% of the online educational content is in Arabic and the remaining content often ignores cultural elements that shape Arab households.

Since their launch in Jordan, 360Moms has been able to garner a large online following, becoming a trusted source for parents seeking guidance on issues concerning themselves and their children’s physical and mental well-being, as well as empowering parents by offering them a platform to share their personal stories through blogging and Instagram vlogging.

“Dina and her team have garnered a strong community around their resources, that trusts them to provide them guidance and information as they take on the critical role of parenthood. We were impressed by her achievements to date and her plans for the future and are excited to partner with the ISSF and support 360Moms,” said Ambar Amleh, Partner at Ibtikar Fund.

“ISSF is delighted to back the 360Moms team, led by a female founder, on their next phase of growth. 360Moms offers original high-quality content focused on parenting and children’s mental and physical health with the help of qualified global experts. ISSF is confident that with Ibtikar’s support, 360Moms will be able to achieve their growth objectives,” said Laith Al-Qassem, CEO of ISSF.

This investment will support the company’s expansion plans beyond Jordan and into the regional and global markets. The investment money will also go towards finalizing key features in the 360Moms soon-to-be-launched bilingual mobile application, which will serve as the first and only smart mobile app to support parents with personalized, instant answers about their children’s mental and physical health.

To learn more about 360Moms, please visit www.360moms.net.

About Ibtikar Fund

Ibtikar Fund is a disruptive fund that invests in innovative Palestinian companies at their earliest stages. Ibtikar’s investments begin at the seed level through local accelerators, continue in post-acceleration phases and can also include series A investments in its portfolio companies. Through this investment strategy, we bridge a critical funding gap between acceleration and VC and other later-stage investors. For more information, please visit www.ibtikarfund.com.

About the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund

The Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF) is a private sector managed fund making investments in innovative startups and early-stage SMEs. The World Bank has invested $50 million in the Fund, which was complemented by the Central Bank of Jordan with an additional $48 million, bringing the total working capital of the ISSF to $98 million. For more information, please visit www.issfjo.com

