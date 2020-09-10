Syrian Emergency Task Force Releases Syria Watch App

SETF, in partnership with app developers at Metova, released our app Syria Watch. This free mobile-app provides real-time, detailed notifications of attacks on the ground in Syria. It can be found in the Google Store for Andriod device and in the iOS Apple Store for iPhone users.

SETF got the idea for this app after receiving constant updates from our beneficiaries on the ground and our teachers at the Wisdom House school for orphans in Idlib. We wanted to share the reality of what it means to live in a warzone.

"We realized that people outside of Syria are mostly unaware of the suffering of Syrian civilians,” said Mouaz Moustafa, SETF's executive director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force. "This app allows the general public, journalists, policymakers, and activists to be able to imagine themselves in the shoes of the Syrian people who are regularly targeted by the Assad regime, Russian air force, and Iranian militias. Our hope is that by learning about the escalating violence in Syria and the need for civilian protection, people will help to bring an end to the violence and killing.”

