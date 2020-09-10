World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Syrian Emergency Task Force Releases Syria Watch App

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 7:57 am
Press Release: Syrian Emergency Task Force

SETF, in partnership with app developers at Metova, released our app Syria Watch. This free mobile-app provides real-time, detailed notifications of attacks on the ground in Syria. It can be found in the Google Store for Andriod device and in the iOS Apple Store for iPhone users. 

SETF got the idea for this app after receiving constant updates from our beneficiaries on the ground and our teachers at the Wisdom House school for orphans in Idlib. We wanted to share the reality of what it means to live in a warzone.

"We realized that people outside of Syria are mostly unaware of the suffering of Syrian civilians,” said Mouaz Moustafa, SETF's executive director of the Syrian Emergency Task Force. "This app allows the general public, journalists, policymakers, and activists to be able to imagine themselves in the shoes of the Syrian people who are regularly targeted by the Assad regime, Russian air force, and Iranian militias. Our hope is that by learning about the escalating violence in Syria and the need for civilian protection, people will help to bring an end to the violence and killing.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Syrian Emergency Task Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Beirut: One Month Since The Blast And Thousands Can’t Afford A Front Door

One month since the massive blast in Beirut, tens of thousands of vulnerable people are unable to rebuild their homes, with a single front door costing two months’ worth of a minimum-wage salary, warned Oxfam today. Longstanding inequality, massive ... More>>


Bangladesh & Myanmar: Over 100,000 Babies Born In Confinement

An estimated 108,037 mostly Rohingya children have been born in confinement in Bangladesh and Myanmar over the past several years, new analysis by Save the Children has found. They are living in conditions not suitable for children, with limited access to education ... More>>

Assange: New Zealand Kicks Off Global Protests - Free Julian Assange Now

New Zealand kicks off global protests to mark the commencement of the US extradition case against Julian Assange at the UK courts at Westminster 2020. Free Assange NZ has written an open letter to NZ Parliamentarians and Government seeking they “Call ... More>>

World Vision: Majority Believe Their Governments Should Pay More To Fight COVID-19 Overseas

80% of people surveyed in major donor countries believe life won’t return to normal until COVID-19 is under control everywhere. 60% want their governments to increase foreign aid, to fight COVID-19 in other countries. Research from international aid ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 