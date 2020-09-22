Artist Of The Month - September 2020

Deadline: September 30, 2020

ITSLIQUID Group officially presents ARTIST OF THE MONTH, a competition open to anyone and established to increase and develop the art market and the dialogue between collectors, art critics, journalist and art lovers. Making contemporary art accessible to all.

The winners will be featured on ITSLIQUID Platform, promoted extensively wordwide and considered for any upcoming curatorial projects of ITSLIQUID Group. To have your works seen by more than 300.000 monthly unique visitors around the world, including leading museums, galleries, publications, collectors, curators, and more, we encourage artists to take this opportunity and connect with our international audience.

Accepted Media: painting, photography, video-art, sculpture and installation, performing art, architecture, product design, fashion design, computer graphic, illustration and drawing.

Artworks will be judged based on creativity, originality, quality of work, and overall artistic ability. Winners will be chosen based on the quality of single entry as well as quality of overall work.

Deadline for applications is September 30, 2020 (11.59 PM of your local time)

Artists, architects, designers, photographers, video makers, and performers are invited to submit their works. To take part in the selection click here, or send your works’ submissions with a CV/biography, some still images (for video-art), links of videos/films/performances and pictures by e-mail to director@itsliquid.com

WINNERS

The winner will be awarded as ‘Artist of the Month’.

The winner will be featured on ITSLIQUID website with a dedicated article.

The winner will be promoted extensively through our social networks and newsletter service, which is distributed directly to over 250.000 international art collectors, art critics, journalists, media editors, museum and gallery directors.

Winners will be considered for any upcoming curatorial projects of ITSLIQUID Group.

COPYRIGHT

Artist retains the sole copyright for the images. All artists will be considered for any future curatorial projects from ITSLIQUID Group, not limited to publications, exhibitions, fairs and gallery projects (all displayed images will be credited with their artist name).

more. www.itsliquid.com

