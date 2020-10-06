Global ESports Viewership To Surpass 650M By 2023, Asia Pacific Leads With Over 50% Frequent Viewers

According to the research data analyzed and published by SafeBettingSites.com, the number of eSports viewers worldwide is expected to reach 495 million in 2020.

From the total number of viewers, it is expected that frequent viewers will number 222.9 million in 2020. This shows considerable growth given that in 2018 they were only 173 million frequent viewers according to Statista.

US eSports Viewers Could Reach 57.2M in 2020, China 162.6M

Frequent viewers will increase at a CAGR of 11.3% to reach 295.4 million in 2023. On the other hand, occasional viewers will be 272.2 million in 2020. They will increase at a 9.6% CAGR to a total of 351.1 million by 2023. The number of people aware of eSports will also grow from 1.8 billion in 2019 to 2.0 billion in 2020. China will lead in this regard with 530.4 million people aware of eSports.

According to Statista, the number of eSports viewers in the US in 2018 was 25.7 million. By 2023, it estimates that the number will reach 46 million. eMarketer predicts that they will increase at a CAGR of 10.6% to surpass 35 million in 2020. Newzoo is, however, more optimistic, projecting that they will number 57.2 million in 2020.

Notably, North America accounts for a 12% share of the global audience. On the other hand, APAC holds a market share of over 50%. China leads in this regard and its audience could number 162.6 million in 2020.

The League of Legends (LoL) World Championship was the most watched tournament in 2019. According to data published by Esports Charts, its semi-finals had a peak audience of 3.9 million viewers. During the final round on November 10, it had a peak of 44 million concurrent viewers. All in all, it had over 100 million viewers. LoL Worlds 2020 took off to a great start, with over 1.1 million viewers on day 1.

