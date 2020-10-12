International Coin, Banknote And Medal Conference In New Zealand 16 To 19 October

2020 Conference Medal.

The Royal Numismatic Society of New Zealand’s 3rd three-yearly International Numismatic Conference opens in Wellington from Friday 16 October in Wellington and runs until Monday 19 October.

Society President, David Galt, said “We were tempted to cancel the conference because of Covid several times, but are glad we persisted with over 100 people registered. Coin, banknote and medal collecting is thriving.”

“The Society has struck a special conference medal, designed by Wayne Newman, showing Wellington Harbour, elements from the New Zealand 20-cent piece and three corona viruses around the date. It shows the big story of 2020”.

International speakers will come via Zoom, including Tom Hockenhull, Curator of Coins and Medals at the British Museum, on subversive designs, showing how dissidents can convey dissent with subtle designs. A total of 38 people will speak about New Zealand, ancient and modern coin, medal, and banknote topics. Sir Bruce Ferguson speaks on the award of New Zealand’s most recent Victoria Cross to Willie Apiata and Lois Ion speaks on the design of Pukaki, her ancestor, on New Zealand’s 20-cent piece.

The conference includes a fair at ground level, 88 The Terrace, from 10 am to 4 pm, Saturday 17 October, where the public can see the conference medals, find more about their coins, buy and sell coins, notes and medals, and get valuations.

