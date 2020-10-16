World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fair Elections In Guinea? Keep The Internet Open

Friday, 16 October 2020, 8:34 am
Press Release: Access Now

For the Republic of Guinea’s presidential elections to be fair and democratic, President Alpha Condé must ensure a stable and open internet before, during, and after polling day — scheduled for October 18, 2020.

“The internet plays a crucial role in elections, and the Guinean people have the right to actively participate in the voting process, engage in public discourse, and hold their elected leaders to account,” said Felicia Anthonio, Campaigner and #KeepItOn Lead at Access Now. “The Republic of Guinea’s democratic landscape has been tarnished in recent years by government-mandated internet shutdowns, which bring the credibility of election outcomes into question. The whole word is watching, and we won’t let this suppression of a nation happen again — not today, not tomorrow, not during the 2020 presidential elections.”

Access Now and 35 organizations, via an open letter, are sending an urgent appeal to the government of Guinea to:

  • Ensure that the internet, including social media and other digital communication platforms, remains open, accessible, and secure;
  • Publicly assure the people of the Republic of Guinea that the internet and all social media platforms will be on, and to notify the public of any disruptions; and
  • Order internet service providers to provide quality, secure, free, and open internet throughout the elections.

This public call to stay connected comes in the wake of recorded incidents of network disruptions on March 21 and 22, 2020, during the country’s referendum on constitutional reforms.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Pacific Media Watch: How Pacific Environmental Defenders Are Coping With The Covid Pandemic

SPECIAL REPORT: By Sri Krishnamurthi of Pacific Media Watch Pacific Climate Warriors - creative action to trigger better responses to climate crisis. Image: ... More>>

New Zealand Defence Force: Training Team Gets Under Way In Fiji

A combined training team from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and Ministry of Defence will this week begin working alongside Fijian counterparts in areas ranging from basic hydrography to advanced combat first aid as part of a new training initiative ... More>>


Reporters Without Borders: Julian Assange’s Extradition Hearing Marred By Barriers To Open Justice

After monitoring four weeks of evidence in the US extradition proceedings against Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates concern regarding the targeting of Assange for his contributions to journalism, and calls ... More>>

OHCHR: Stranded Migrants Need Safe And Dignified Return – UN Migrant Workers Committee

The UN Committee on Migrant Workers has today called on governments to take immediate action to address the inhumane conditions of migrant workers who are stranded in detention camps and ensure they can have an orderly, safe and dignified return to ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 