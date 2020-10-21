World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Aussies Dreaming Of New Zealand

Wednesday, 21 October 2020, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Kickback

Fresh research released by Australian cashback service Kickback shows Aussies are busting for an overseas holiday.

The survey of 500 Australians was conducted in October, with 73% of respondents saying they believe there is pent up demand for international travel after COVID restrictions ease.

The figures show travellers are conflicted between a beach escape (24%) or reuniting with family and friends (25%), and that most respondents were dreaming of a trip to New Zealand.

Significantly, most (74%) travellers believe the cost of flights and hotels will be higher for the next few years, with respondents more likely to use cashback or coupon sites such as Kickback to save money on their travel bookings.

Kickback co-founder David Boyd said the findings were important.

"These findings confirm that demand is strong and that the travel industry needs to be prepared to meet it. We just need to get through COVID first and see travel restrictions lifted as soon as possible." he said.

Most respondents are keeping faith with travel providers, with many confident that airlines and hotels will be clean to a COVID safe level. And if respondents have points with loyalty points programs they are holding onto them until they can be used for travel. However, the uncertainty of Coronavirus means most are more likely to take out travel insurance.

Travellers Kickback and Relax

Brothers Andrew and David Boyd launched Kickback.com.au in early 2020. The platform now boasts more than 400 retailers and more than 6500 members.

David Boyd said Kickback combines the rewards structure from frequent flyer programs to cashback, which means the more members shop with Kickback, the more cash back they earn.

Mr Boyd added Kickback had a tiered system, meaning that the more members use the platform, the further they ‘level up’, unlocking cash bonuses and increased benefits.

About the Survey

Kickback, ( www.kickback.com.au), a website that helps shoppers earn cash back on their shopping, commissioned a survey of 500 adult Australians. The survey was conducted via Pollfish and Google in October, 2020. Click here to see the full results: Post Covid Travel Survey

