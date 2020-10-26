World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Spotlight Initiative To Launch In Vanuatu

Monday, 26 October 2020, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Spotlight Initiative Regional Pacific Programme

Together to End Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence in the Pacific

WHAT: A multi-year partnership between the United Nations and the European Union will be launched on Monday, October 26, 2020. Working in partnership with key institutions and diverse partners, the Spotlight Initiative in Vanuatu will focus its work on Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence through all six key pillars (i) laws and policies (ii) institutions iii) prevention iv) services v) data and vi) civil society/women’s organisations.

As part of the launch a panel discussion will take place with government and civil society partners from Vanuatu addressing some of the issues and way forward to end violence against women and girls.

WHO: Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Hon. Bob Loughman; European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific, H.E Sujiro Seam; UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha

WHEN: Monday, 26 October 2020, 09:00 to 10:30 AM (Port Vila, Vanuatu time)

WHERE: Grand Hotel, Lini Highway, Port Vila

For those connecting from the outside of Vanuatu, pls join us using the Zoom link: https://undp.zoom.us/j/897 8181 5295

WHY: Vanuatu continues to have the highest prevalence rates of violence against women and girls globally with 60% of ni-Vanuatu women aged 15-49 years having experienced physical and/or sexual violence.

The prevalence of sexual abuse against girls under the age of 15 years (almost 30%) is also one of the highest in the world. For more than one in four women in Vanuatu (28%), their first sexual experience is forced.

About the Spotlight Initiative

The Spotlight Initiative (SI) is a global partnership between the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG), including harmful practices. In the Pacific region, Spotlight Initiative will focus on addressing Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence. The Initiative joins existing efforts and compliments the work of regional institutions and diverse partners. The UN agencies involved in the implementation of the Spotlight Initiative includes, the United Nations Development Programme, UN Children’s Fund, UN Women, UN Populations Fund and the International Organisation for Migration.

www.spotlightinitiative.org

