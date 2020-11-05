Organics Feature On Day Two Of Zero Waste Conference

The second day of Our Zero Waste World Summit, a free international digital conference hosted by the Zero Waste Network, focuses on the crucially important issue of organic waste with two compelling panels, one featuring international perspectives and one local practitioners and thinkers.

“How we choose to manage organic waste ties onto broader issues such as food security, community resilience, soil health and climate change,” said Dorte Wray, Executive Officer of the Zero Waste Network.

“Capturing and reusing the essential nutrients and energy from food and other organic wastes is imperative to ensure the long-term health and security of food production. At the same time, the benefits of getting organics out of landfills is transformative: organic waste in landfills accounts for roughly 4% of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions.”

International speakers for the day include Enzo Favoino, coordinator of the Scientific Committee of the Zero Waste Research Centre in Italy, Richard Anthony, president of the Zero Waste International Alliance and two California zero waste powerhouses: Ana Carvalho and Leslie Lukacs. Ana was a recipient of the California Resource Recovery Association’s 2019 Environmental Advocacy Award for lifetime environmental stewardship achievement, and Leslie has expertise in the design and implementation of comprehensive sustainability programs for large institutions, public agencies, venues, and events.

“We are thrilled to have such a prestigious line up of speakers on this important topic,” said Wray.

“Our local lineup is no less illustrious with Kate Walmsley of the Urban Farmers Alliance, Gerry Gillespie, organics consultant, Andrew Fisher of the NZ Food Waste Champions 12.3, and Georgina Langdon-Pole who with her team at Auckland Council lead the design and delivery of community empowerment and behavioural change approaches to create a zero waste Tāmaki Makaurau by 2040.”

“It is a big day for the conference and includes pre-recorded content that can be accessed from that day.”

The conference is supported by Zero Waste International, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), Auckland Council, Waste Not Consulting, Envision and Rothbury.

Registration is free and open to all. Visit the website for the full programme: https://www.summit.zerowaste.co.nz

