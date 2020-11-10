World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Government’s Universal Broadband Fund Finally Announced

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 7:55 am
Press Release: OpenMedia

Today the Government of Canada announced the opening of applications for the $1.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). First announced in March 2019, the UBF has been a long-awaited funding mechanism to help bridge the digital divide in Canada, especially in rural and remote areas. Funds will support projects that provide Internet access at the CRTC’s basic service objective of 50/10 Mbps or higher.

The announcement comes after months of delays, but provides a much-needed boost to Canada’s digital infrastructure. The revised plan increases government funding from $1 billion to $1.75 billion, and shifts forward buildout targets from 95% of Canadian households connected by 2026 to 98%. A fast track fund of $150 million will be made available for projects that can be completed by November 2021.

“For decades, Canada’s digital divide has been ignored, with the country’s connectivity strategy left in the hands of Big Telecom. Communities that are densely populated enough to be profitable for Big Telecom have seen significant investment, while rural and remote areas have remained underserved or disconnected entirely. But the Internet is not a luxury – it should be an essential service, as Minister Monsef said today. Our government has a responsibility to ensure that every person has reliable, high-speed connectivity, regardless of where they live,” said OpenMedia digital campaigner Erin Knight.

Knight continued, “While long overdue, it’s great to see the Internet finally getting the attention it deserves after years of outcry from Canadians. It looks like the government is finally moving forward on their promises, and mobilizing some rapid responses given how long people have been waiting. Seeing shovels in the ground for some communities in the next year is particularly welcome news. But while the announcement of some support for smaller community applicants is encouraging, these kinds of local initiatives need to be very actively prioritized to address the underlying dysfunction of our overall telecommunications market in Canada.”

OpenMedia remains concerned that without explicit prioritization of local and Indigenous-led community buildout projects, the majority of funds will benefit Big Telecom, further entrenching the oligopolistic market that has served Canadians poorly for decades. A crucial part of the government’s rollout to pay attention to will be their “Pathfinder” services – phone and email support intended to facilitate applications by local communities. The seriousness of that supporting effort will help determine the long term impact of UBF’s deployment on Canada’s Internet.

Key Details of Today’s Announcement:

The government has maintained its previous target of 100% universal connectivity by 2030, but has increased the goal for 2026 from 95% connectivity to 98%.

There is a rapid response stream that will distribute $150M funding to shovel-ready projects that can be completed by November 2021.

Application support has been made available for non-traditional funding applicants like municipalities and Indigenous communities, although that does not guarantee any prioritization of their applications.

The first round of successful applicants is expected to be announced in early 2021.

Background Context:

1 in 10 Canadian households does not have a home Internet connection.

Currently the CRTC reports that 86.5% of Canadian households have access to the basic service objectives of 50/10Mbps; just 41% of Canadian rural households have 50/10 access. [source]

The Universal Broadband Fund was first announced in March 2019; in June 2020, Rural Economic Development Minister Monsef promised applications would open “‘in the coming days.” Today’s announcement comes over 150 days later. OpenMedia’s community will be monitoring the government’s progress towards its new targets closely, and holding the government to account if progress stalls.

This year, over 75,000 members of the OpenMedia community have called on the federal government to act on bringing affordable, quality Internet to everyone in Canada. To learn more about OpenMedia’s campaign and our coalition of like-minded civil society groups, visit www.getcanadaconnected.ca.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OpenMedia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

350.org: Time For A U.S. Climate President

Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States. Throughout their campaign, Biden and Harris have promised to Build Back Better and get the country on track for a Just Recovery. Climate change was a critical issue area of concern ... More>>

OECD: Announces Candidates For Next Secretary-General

The OECD today issued an official list of candidates nominated by member countries for the position of Secretary-General of the Organisation. The OECD Council will select a candidate to succeed the current Secretary-General, Angel Gurría, for a ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: More Than 2 Million People Impacted As Super Typhoon Goni Sweeps Across The Philippines

Oxfam is working with local partners and coordinating with local governments in the Philippines to assess the damage and needs of affected communities following Super Typhoon Goni’s four landfalls yesterday and early this morning. At least ... More>>

UN News: Millions Affected As Devastating Typhoon Strikes Viet Nam

A major typhoon has struck central Viet Nam, affecting millions of people – including about 2.5 million children – in a region already reeling from the effects of severe floods, according to UN agencies in the country. There are also reports that 174 ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 