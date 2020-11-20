Roberto Carlos Gives Away Signed T-shirts For Love Of Football

Roberto Carlos gives away signed t-shirts for love of football: contest of International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship

Roberto Carlos, Global Ambassador of the Gazprom International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship, launched the I Love Football competition, passing the baton to Alexei Smertin and Ananya Kamboj, a young participant in the project.

“We all love football. But why? For me, it is a great way to bring people together and show that we are all equal. What about you?" the legendary footballer Roberto Carlos writes on his personal page.

The essence of the new competition is that participants share the stories of why they love football, upload photos or videos to social networks Instagram, Facebook, Twitter with the hashtag #ContestF4F, tagging their friends. Those who share the most interesting stories according to Roberto Carlos will receive t-shirts signed by the football legend, the Animalues board game, and the international symbol of the project - the Friendship Bracelet.

The Eighth Season of the Gazprom International Children's Social Programme Football for Friendship has become unusual for both the organizers and the participants. All the main events of the programme are held online, but in this format the organizers have found a way to stay active, and also new ways of development. In 2020, Football for Friendship brings together an even greater number of participants, new activities have been created that allow more children to express themselves, find their interest in the programme, and for some of them to make their dreams come true.

The competition is held on November 17-30.

More information on Football for Friendship YouTube channel Football for Friendship Instagram.

About the programme:

The International Children’s Social Programme Football for Friendship is implemented by Gazprom since 2013. Over the previous seven seasons, the programme has united over 6 000 participants from 211 countries and regions and over 5 000 000 supporters.

Young Players and Young Journalists are the participants of the programme – boys and girls aged 12 including children with disabilities. Young Players represent different countries and cultures united in the mixed teams. They show that nationality, gender, and physical abilities aren’t a barrier to becoming a team. Young Journalists cover the events of the programme in the International Children’s Press Center. All participants become Young Ambassadors of the programme and continue to share their Football for Friendship experience and promote universal human values: friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions, and honour.

UEFA, FIFA, football federations and the world’s leading football clubs, international charity foundations, famous athletes, politicians, and artists support Football for Friendship. The project has received multiple national and international awards in the field of social responsibility, sports, and communications, including the world record for the most nationalities in a football training session in history.

In 2020, Football for Friendship will be held in the online format. A special digital platform will unite over 10 000 players of all ages. It will become the home for international children’s competitions and a playground where anyone will be able to train, join into the international mixed teams and play their favourite game in the Football for Friendship format without leaving the comfort of their home.

