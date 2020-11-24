World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SYDNEY WORLDPRIDE Appoints Adam Zammit As Director, Partnership & Revenue

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Sydney WorldPride

Following an extensive search, Sydney WorldPride today announced the appointment of Adam Zammit to the newly created role of Director, Partnership & Revenue. Zammit joins Sydney WorldPride effective immediately.

Adam Zammit

WorldPride - an international festival celebrating LGBTIQ+ culture and joy - will be held for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere, when the festival comes to Sydney in 2023.

Zammit’s key responsibilities include to identify and grow commercial partnerships with some of the most progressive and forward-looking companies and brands from across the globe. His immediate focus will be to take the Sydney WorldPride’s multi-year Partnership Prospectus to market in December 2020.

CEO Sydney WorldPride, Kate Wickett said she was delighted to welcome Adam to the team and he clearly stood out among a strong field of candidates for his proven approach across the music, entertainment and arts sectors.

Wickett said: “Adam has a tremendous track record of high achievement especially growing and diversifying the commercial side of major events. His deep experience will be crucial for Sydney WorldPride as we design and prepare for this legacy event in 2023."

Through his own company, Zammit Presents, Zammit has been consulting to the Australian Chamber Orchestra and a number of Australian entertainment and arts organisations over the last few years. Representing the majority of Australian music bodies and festivals including ARIA, APRA, Stereosonic, Soundwave, Splendour in the Grass and Big Day Out, where he served as CEO facilitating the sale of the festival to Live Nation, Zammit brings outstanding experience to the role.

“Adam’s combination of major event leadership and commercial partnerships experience and success is the balance we need for an event of global importance and scale like Sydney WorldPride 2023, and we are looking forward to working with him as he takes our exciting, multi-year Partnerships Prospectus to market." concluded Wickett.

Commenting on his new position Zammit said he was delighted to accept the opportunity and lead the Partnership and Revenue team towards achieving positive and long-term outcomes for WorldPride, in close collaboration with Mardi Gras.

Zammit said: "I am extremely proud and excited to be joining Sydney WorldPride, and look forward to working with this wonderful team for an event of such global importance. This is a time when equality and diversity in our community is the backbone of a dynamic, evolved and better world for us all.

“Sydney WorldPride 2023 will be an event to celebrate all the incredible LGBTIQ+ global communities as they come together alongside our partners highlighting the inclusionary leadership and social and cultural importance of an international festival of this nature”.

Zammit will also work in close collaboration and partnership with Mardi Gras, ensuring not only the commercial partnership success of Sydney WorldPride 2023 but also the Sydney Mardi Gras events in 2022 and 2024; the three events forming the core of the multi-year Partnership Prospectus offering.

Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said: "Sydney WorldPride's new office on Oxford Street is filling up with an incredible team to produce spectacular WorldPride events for 2023. Mardi Gras and WorldPride are working closely together to create a diverse, inclusive and vibrant festival on an unprecedented scale for our city and communities in 2023. Adam is an exciting new addition to the team who will help us achieve this goal. "

About WorldPride

WorldPride is an international festival celebrating LGBTIQ+ culture and joy, and hosted by a city chosen by members of Interpride.

WorldPride has seen 20 years of international festivals with 7 cities hosting the event across the Northern Hemisphere.

In 2023, WorldPride will finally cross the equator to be hosted in a hub of the Asia-Pacific region: Sydney, Australia

