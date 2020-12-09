World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

NGOCHR Fiji: Human Rights Day March

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 7:06 pm
Press Release: NGO Coalition on Human Rights

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights has organised a march tomorrow, Thursday, December 10, to commemorate World Human Rights Day.

The march will begin at 10 am from the Flea Market ending in a rally at Sukuna Park and is the culmination of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, from November 25 to December 10.

World Human Rights Day is celebrated annually on December 10 to mark the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

Human Rights Day is a day to celebrate and advocate for the protection of Human Rights globally. Since its launch in 1997, the NGOCHR now includes members; Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC), Fiji Women's Rights Movement, Citizens Constitutional Forum (CCF), femLINKPacific, Social Empowerment and Education Program (SEEP), and Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality Fiji. Pacific Network on Globalisation (PANG) and Haus of Khameleon (HoK) are observers.

