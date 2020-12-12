World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asylum Seeker Resource Centre Welcomes Release Of People From Indefinite Detention & Calls On Govt To Release All 200

Saturday, 12 December 2020, 6:15 am
Press Release: Asylum Seeker Resource Centre

The ASRC welcomes the release of every person seeking asylum and refugee from the harmful conditions of indefinite detention.

Many have long warned the Government of the abusive conditions and medical neglect in indefinite detention harming people’s mental and physical health, including the Ombudsman, Legal and Medical bodies and community groups.

In the past week, the Morrison Government has released a small group of people to live in the community after 6 years offshore and one year of being held in alternative places of detention (APODs) including at the Mantra and Kangaroo Point Hotels. And some being transferred by force between different facilities.

This welcome result of the release of people was won by tireless advocacy of a network of artists, musicians, grandmothers, community activists and friends, all supporting people in detention to be heard and to fight for their release.

Recently over 120 organisations have come together for the Time For A Home campaign, calling for the immediate release of people from detention.

ASRC Director of Advocacy and Campaigns, Jana Favero said: “We call on the Morrison Government to release all 200 people from indefinite detention urgently so they can recover their health, reunite with family and live freely in the community.”

”With the stroke of a pen Prime Minister Morrison or Minister Dutton could end the harm and release people from detention today. ”

“After seven years in Australia’s abusive detention system, its time for the Government to free people so they can have a safe, permanent home. Detention is unnecessary and cruel. ”

Artist, human rights activist just released from indefinite detention, Farhad Bandesh said: “‘I have received my freedom on my birthday. This is a gift after eight birthdays in detention. I thank all the people who supported me and fought for my freedom, and I wish for the freedom of all my brothers and sisters who are still imprisoned.’

Writer and advocate, Arnold Zable said: ‘The moment Farhad walked through the gates of MITA time stood still. It is a moment we will cherish for the rest of our lives.”

”We were elated and at the same time our immediate thought was for those who are still denied their freedom. But today we celebrate Farhad’s hard-earned freedom after eight long years, on his birthday.’

