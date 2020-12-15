World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Chief Calls For Immediate Release Of Abducted Children In Nigeria

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 6:17 am
Press Release: UN News

UNICEF/Christine Nesbitt A child runs in a field in a village in Katsina state, northwest Nigeria.

The United Nations Secretary-General has called for the “immediate and unconditional” release of hundreds of boys, believed abducted by suspected bandits, after an attack on their school in northwest Nigeria.

More than three hundred children are reported to be still missing, with many feared abducted, after armed gunmen stormed the all boys Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina state, late Friday evening (local time).

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack and called for the children’s safe return to their families.

“He reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights. He urges the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice,” the statement added.

Mr. Guterres also reaffirmed the UN’s solidarity and support to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.

‘Grim reminder’

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also denounced the attack and called for the children’s release.

In a separate statement, Marie-Pierre Poirier, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said that the violence “is a grim reminder” that abductions of children and widespread grave violations of children’s rights continue to take place in northern Nigeria.

“Children should feel safe at home, in schools and in their playgrounds at all times. We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying event.”

In February 2018, Boko Haram insurgents kidnapped over 100 school girls from a secondary school in the town of Dapchi, in northeast Nigeria. Six years ago, in 2014, the militant group abducted 276 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok. Many of them remain missing.

