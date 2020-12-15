World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Judicial Department To Sign Agreement For Development Of A Digital Case Management And E-filing System In Courts

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 6:20 pm
Press Release: UNDP Pacific Centre

WHO:

Acting Chief Justice Hon. Kamal Kumar

EU Ambassador and Head of the Delegation of the European Union for the Pacific Mr. Sujiro Seam

Resident Representative Levan Bouadze, UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji

WHAT: Signing ceremony for case management and e-filing system

WHEN: Wednesday 16 December 2020, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Suva Court House, Judges’ common room

Acting Chief Justice Hon. Kamal Kumar will announce the signing of a contract for the provision of a digital case management and e-filing system for the Judicial Department, for the first time in Fiji. The initiative has been developed through the partnership between the Judicial Department, European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the EU-funded Fiji Access to Justice Project.

The new initiative includes the establishment of e-filing and case management systems, e-helpdesks, provision of hardware for data backup, and training for the utilization of the e-filing system. It will improve the provision of efficient legal services and information, and establish a system for monitoring, analysing and reporting on case trends to strengthen accountability and transparency in Judicial procedures.

The digital innovation in Fiji’s court system aims to enable people in Fiji to access justice in a more efficient and timely manner.

The Fiji Access to Justice Project, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP, supports access to justice, in particular for impoverished and vulnerable groups. It does so by empowering people to access their legal rights and services, strengthening key justice institutions to deliver improved services, and strengthening the capacity of CSOs to deliver justice accompaniment services, with a special focus on supporting persons with disabilities and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

