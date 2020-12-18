350 Pacific On Cyclone Yasa: Climate Change Is Here And Now

Niger: UN Gravely Concerned For Safety Of Refugees, Following Boko Haram Attack

The United Nations voiced grave concern on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of refugees and internally displaced in the wake of a deadly attack on Toumour, a town in southeastern Niger’s Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria. At least 28 ... More>>

UNFCCC: Against The Odds, 2020 Marks Breakthrough Year For Climate Action At The Outset Of The Climate Ambition Summit

To mark the anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the High-Level Climate Champions for the UK and Chile today announce a major update to the Race to Zero campaign, the largest ever alliance of regions, cities, businesses targeting net zero emissions, ... More>>