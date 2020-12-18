World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

350 Pacific On Cyclone Yasa: Climate Change Is Here And Now

Friday, 18 December 2020, 2:52 pm
Press Release: 350.org

 

Suva, Fiji — Barely a week after global celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, Cyclone Yasa ripped across Fiji with destructive winds of up to 345km/h.

Such strong cyclones in the Pacific islands were rare in the past, but have become increasingly common, intense and unpredictable due to climate change. Yasa was the second powerful storm to hit Fiji this year.

Genevieve Jiva, Secretary for 350 Fiji committee and Pacific Climate Warrior said:

“We are literally fighting for our survival. We’ve lived through these cyclones twice this year. We were prepared this time, and stocked up on supplies as soon as we heard the news. But the damage is widespread. Villages, houses and crops were destroyed so close to the Christmas season. Instead of celebrating, we are now focused on rebuilding our lives. This is why I fight for climate justice.”

Joseph Sikulu, 350 Pacific Interim Managing Director said:

“It is ironic that the world celebrated the Paris Agreement barely a week ago even though most countries are not on track with their climate goals, while Pacific peoples live these realities. Villages destroyed, houses ripped apart, lives lost — this is climate change unfolding before our eyes, here and now. We can’t celebrate now, but our Pacific voices will persevere. We continue to call on governments to deliver on their Paris climate goals and take action to defund the fossil fuel industry - before we reach the point of no return.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 350.org on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Niger: UN Gravely Concerned For Safety Of Refugees, Following Boko Haram Attack

The United Nations voiced grave concern on Tuesday for the safety of thousands of refugees and internally displaced in the wake of a deadly attack on Toumour, a town in southeastern Niger’s Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria. At least 28 ... More>>

UNFCCC: Against The Odds, 2020 Marks Breakthrough Year For Climate Action At The Outset Of The Climate Ambition Summit

To mark the anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the High-Level Climate Champions for the UK and Chile today announce a major update to the Race to Zero campaign, the largest ever alliance of regions, cities, businesses targeting net zero emissions, ... More>>

Oxfam: 2.7 Billion People Have Had No ‘Social Protection’ To Cope With Covid-19 Economic Crisis

New Oxfam research shows that over a third of the world’s population has had no public money to cope with the effects of the pandemic. A new report “Shelter from the Storm”, done in partnership with Development Pathways, reviewed government ... More>>

UN ESCAP: Green Recovery Policies Once In Lifetime Opportunity To Raise Climate Ambitions In Asia-Pacific

Bangkok ( ESCAP news ) – While much of the attention this year has been focused on protecting populations as well as the socio-economic impacts and recovery needed, high-level officials from across the Asia-Pacific this week called upon countries ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 