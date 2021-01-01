Guinea-Bissau: UN Chief Commits To Continued Support As Peacebuilding Office Closes

ONU News/Alexandre Soares Headquarters of the United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea Bissau, Uniogbis

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres reaffirmed the Organization’s commitment to the people of Guinea-Bissau on Thursday, the final day of operations for the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in the West African country (UNIOGBIS).

In a statement, Mr. Guterres noted the closure of the Office, which has completed its mandate in keeping with Security Council resolution 2512, and extended his appreciation to the Government and the people of Guinea-Bissau for their strong partnership with UNIOGBIS and the broader United Nations system.

The UN chief went on to commend all regional and international partners for their unwavering commitment and contribution to peace and stability in Guinea-Bissau, as well as for their solid partnership with UNIOGBIS.

He also expressed his deep gratitude to the leadership and staff of the Office for their tireless efforts and dedication in implementing the Mission's mandate, despite the challenging political environment.

International engagement needed

Mr. Guterres declared that the UN will continue to accompany the people and Government of Guinea-Bissau in their efforts to achieve sustainable peace and development in the country, and to fully implement urgent reforms.

The closure of UNIOGBIS has taken place amidst calls for ongoing international engagement in the country, with reforms outlined in the Conakry Agreement, a four-year-old accord that has yet to be implemented.

Rosine Sori-Coulibaly, Special Representative and Head of UNIOGBIS, warned the Security Council in August that entrenched political divisions in the country pose a serious threat to stability.

Ms. Sori-Coulibaly also announced plans to establish a high-level platform that would bring together relevant international partners and national authorities to discuss, sustain momentum and accompany the country’s reform efforts under the continued leadership of the Resident Coordinator following the closure of the Office.

