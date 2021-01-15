World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Dietary Supplement Ingredient Initiatives Bolster Industry Amid Increased Growth

Friday, 15 January 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: DuPont

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences’ newly expanded supplement ingredients portfolio for plant-based solutions help supplement manufacturers diversify their offerings and align to consumer trends

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 14, 2021 – Consumers are increasingly prioritizing dietary supplements to support their immune health, weight management and sleep habits. In a recent industry survey, 95 percent of supplement manufacturers report that consumer interest in the power of nutrition to boost health and wellness and support immunity has never been higher.1 Manufacturers seeking to grow their business with this increased demand can turn to DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (DuPont) expanded dietary supplement ingredient portfolio and newly launched website, equipped to help them develop high-quality, efficacious formulations.

Backed by decades of technical expertise, DuPont‘s sustainably-sourced and plant-based ingredient portfolio is tailored to tackle the toughest formulation challenges, from taste-masking bitter botanicals, to delivering convenient new formats to keeping up with consumers’ evolving preferences and lifestyles. With a finger on the pulse of the industry, DuPont stands poised to help manufacturers grow their business based on survey results that indicate:
 

  • 57% of survey respondents say they are focused on novel delivery formats and dosage forms to combat pill fatigue and make compliance easier.2 From enabling delicious, vegan gummies, easy-to-swallow capsules to chewable tablets with a creamy mouthfeel, DuPont can help turn natural sources into unique products in a range of applications.
  • 56% say their company is prioritizing “non-GMO” claims for their end-products; and the 48% who say “plant-based” claims are their company’s second priority.2 Offering manufacturers a convenient way to meet both claims, DuPont has a large offering of plant-based ingredients and also non-GMO ingredients.* For instance, the non-GMO seaweed-based SeaGel® technology allows manufacturers to formulate vegan soft capsules that can withstand high temperatures and provide superior sealing and reduced leakage.
     
  • Nearly one-third report their toughest manufacturing problem is ensuring ingredients can also enable nutrition claims, such as “sugar free.”2 Instead of attempting to mask the flavor of nutritional ingredients with excessive sweeteners, DuPont works with customers to complement the natural taste.

Manufacturers can discover these innovative offerings and more on DuPont’s new dietary supplement ingredients website. Serving as a robust, holistic hub, customers can refine their search based on their individualized needs – by product, solution or delivery formats – and explore how by leveraging DuPont’s comprehensive and unique portfolio they can turn natural sources into shelf-ready products, in a variety of application forms.

“As the dietary supplement industry expands at a dizzying rate, we’re leveraging our pharmaceutical expertise, as well as our market and industry insights, to equip supplement manufacturers with the innovations they need to stay one step ahead,” said Michael Baumann, global strategic marketing manager, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. “By partnering with a supplier who understands natural ingredients and the science behind complicated formulations, manufacturers can ensure they’re well equipped to meet any consumer trend now, and into the future.”
Dedicated to ongoing collaboration with supplements manufacturers, DuPont will demonstrate how formulators can create great-tasting, low-sugar gummy supplements while also increasing speed to market in an upcoming webinar “Hydrocolloids: How a Small Part of your Formulation can have a Big Impact on Gummy Success”. Hosted by NutraIngredients, the webinar will take place January 28, at 11:00 AM EST. To register, visit https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=95D7EF8B-D362-4EBB-B056-A2D4D031B94B/

To learn more about DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences’ dietary supplements ingredients portfolio or expertise areas, visit dietarysupplements.dupont.com.

1 NutraIngredients, USA State of the Industry Survey 2020
2 Ibid
* Please note that regional differences in applicable laws and regulations may restrict the use of certain products in dietary supplements or different terminology definitions may apply.

