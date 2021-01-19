Cambridge University Press Invites The World To Celebrate Teachers

Cambridge University Press (the Press) is asking people around the world to submit their stories about inspiring teachers, as the publisher reopens its Dedicated Teacher Awards for 2021.

Open for nominations between 11 January and 12 March 2021, the global competition recognises teachers for the hard work they put in every day. This year’s awards are particularly pertinent due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the extraordinary efforts of teachers to continue their students’ learning, even when schools were closed.

The Press is inviting students, teachers, or anyone who wants to say thank you, to nominate a teacher who has made an outstanding impact on their students, either in everyday or exceptional circumstances.

At the close of the nomination period – 12 March 2021 – a panel of educational experts will choose six regional winners who have gone above and beyond for their students. These teachers will receive a trophy and feature on a thank you page at the front of every new Cambridge University Press Education textbook for one year from August 2021. They will also win class sets of books or digital resources, an invitation to join the Cambridge Panel, and a host of other prizes.

The public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite story when the regional winners are announced via social media on 23 April 2021. The Press will announce the overall winner on 11 May 2021.

‘Every day, teachers do things that change lives – often without realising the impact they have on their students,’ explained Kirsty Walford, Head of Brand (Education) at Cambridge University Press. ‘Even with the unprecedented challenges this past year, teachers have done everything in their power to ensure that learning has continued.

Whether moving lessons online at short notice, or simply being there to listen to their students when needed, teachers have really gone above and beyond. For that, we’d like to join with people around the world to say thank you together.’

The 2020 Dedicated Teacher Awards received just over 6,000 nominations from 97 different countries. Six finalists – from Colombia, India, Zambia, Australia, and two from the Philippines – were put to a public vote that saw social studies teacher Patricia Abril from New Cambridge School, Colombia, announced the winner.

To nominate a teacher, submit a written entry (in English) of less than 150 words or a video no longer than two minutes to dedicatedteacher.cambridge.org/nominate.

© Scoop Media

