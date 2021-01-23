World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework On BEPS To Meet At Plenary Level On 27-28 January

Saturday, 23 January 2021, 7:42 am
Press Release: OECD

The OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS will hold its 11th plenary meeting on 27-28 January.

The 2021 Plenary Meeting, to be held virtually, will offer representatives from the Inclusive Framework’s 137 members an opportunity to take stock of the unparalleled transformation in international tax policy and administration over the past decade and discuss the key challenges facing the international tax system looking forward.

This will include discussions of ongoing multilateral negotiations to address the tax challenges arising from digitalisation of the economy, as well as efforts to end international tax avoidance through greater global co-operation, both of which are particularly timely in light of fiscal challenges countries will face in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This plenary meeting is open to the public (agenda). The opening session on 27 January will be broadcast live, from 12:30 to 17:00 CET (Paris time). Highlights include a keynote address by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, starting at 12:45, as well as discussions on tax and fiscal policy for the post-COVID-19 world and tax and development.

Day 2, also broadcast live, will begin with a panel discussion from 12:30 among Ministers on the tax challenges arising from digitalisation and the future of international taxation. Speakers will include:

  • Olaf Scholz (Federal Minister of Finance, Germany)
  • Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Minister of Finance, Indonesia)
  • Rishi Sunak (Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom)
  • Roberto Gualtieri (Minister for Finance, Italy)
  • Chrystia Freeland (Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance, Canada)
  • José Manuel Vicente Dubocq (Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Dominican Republic) (TBC)

Other highlights of Day 2 include updates on a range of OECD tax work as well as a panel discussion on tax and the environment.

On 29 January, a dedicated series of briefings will discuss current OECD work on tax and development. The events are open to Inclusive Framework members and the public. Further information on how to participate is available at the final page of the agenda.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OECD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN SDG: UN Appoints Twenty Eminent Thinkers To Shed New Light On The World’s Greatest Challenges

New York, 21 January 2021 – Twenty prominent personalities, globally renowned for their intellectual leadership in economic and social fields, will form the second United Nations High-level Advisory Board (HLAB) on Economic and Social Affairs, the ... More>>

UN: As COVID Deaths Pass Two Million Worldwide, Guterres Warns Against Self-Defeating ‘Vaccinationalism'

With more than two million lives now lost worldwide to COVID-19, the UN Secretary-General appealed on Friday for countries to work together and help each other to end the pandemic and save lives. In a video statement , Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

UN: Violent Attempt At US Capitol To ‘overturn’ Election, Shocking And Incendiary

A group of independent UN rights experts released ... More>>

UN: Guterres To Seek Second Five-year Term
António Guterres will be seeking a second five-year term as UN Secretary-General, which would begin in January 2022.... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 