OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework On BEPS To Meet At Plenary Level On 27-28 January

The OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS will hold its 11th plenary meeting on 27-28 January.

The 2021 Plenary Meeting, to be held virtually, will offer representatives from the Inclusive Framework’s 137 members an opportunity to take stock of the unparalleled transformation in international tax policy and administration over the past decade and discuss the key challenges facing the international tax system looking forward.

This will include discussions of ongoing multilateral negotiations to address the tax challenges arising from digitalisation of the economy, as well as efforts to end international tax avoidance through greater global co-operation, both of which are particularly timely in light of fiscal challenges countries will face in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This plenary meeting is open to the public (agenda). The opening session on 27 January will be broadcast live, from 12:30 to 17:00 CET (Paris time). Highlights include a keynote address by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría, starting at 12:45, as well as discussions on tax and fiscal policy for the post-COVID-19 world and tax and development.

Day 2, also broadcast live, will begin with a panel discussion from 12:30 among Ministers on the tax challenges arising from digitalisation and the future of international taxation. Speakers will include:

Olaf Scholz (Federal Minister of Finance, Germany)

Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Minister of Finance, Indonesia)

Rishi Sunak (Chancellor of the Exchequer, United Kingdom)

Roberto Gualtieri (Minister for Finance, Italy)

Chrystia Freeland (Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance, Canada)

José Manuel Vicente Dubocq (Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Dominican Republic) (TBC)

Other highlights of Day 2 include updates on a range of OECD tax work as well as a panel discussion on tax and the environment.

On 29 January, a dedicated series of briefings will discuss current OECD work on tax and development. The events are open to Inclusive Framework members and the public. Further information on how to participate is available at the final page of the agenda.

