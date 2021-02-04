World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

App Store Revenues Surged By 30% YoY And Hit $72.3B In 2020

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 7:13 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues driving impressive growth of the global app market. As one of the two largest distribution channels for mobile apps, Apple App Store has witnessed a surge in revenues and the number of downloads amid the lockdown.

According to data presented by BuyShares.co.nz, App Store users spent $72.3bn on in-app purchases, subscriptions and premium apps in 2020, a 30% jump year-over-year.

Mobile Games Top the iOS Apps Ranking

Even before the pandemic, the number of app downloads was continually increasing. In the first quarter of 2015, mobile phone users worldwide downloaded 15.9 billion apps in both Google Play and App Store, revealed Sensor Tower and Apple Insider survey. By the end of 2017, the quarterly number of downloads jumped to 23.4 billion and continued growing.

App Store users spent an estimated $38.7bn on in-app purchases, subscriptions and premium apps that year. By the end of 2019, revenues soared by 44% to $55.5bn.

However, App Store witnessed impressive growth in revenues and the number of downloads in 2020, as mobile app usage surged amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Statistics show iOS users hit 26.6 billion downloads in the first nine months of 2020, 16% more than the same period in 2019. App Store revenues jumped by $16.8bn in a year and hit $72.3bn in 2020.

Mobile games ranked as the most popular app category in App Store, with a 22% share among active apps last year. Business apps were the second most popular app category, with a 10.1% share. Education, lifestyle, and utility apps follow, with 8.7%, 8.6%, and 6% share, respectively.

iOS App Developers Hit $200B in Earnings, a 30% Increase in a Year

The 42matters data revealed that 92.7% of available apps in the Apple App Store as of January were free to use or utilize a freemium payment model, which allows the user to download the app without upfront costs but generates revenues through in-app payments. Only 7.3% of available iOS last month were paid apps.

Analyzed by the price, the large majority of paid apps, or almost 47,000 apps, were priced less than a dollar. Statistics show that 25,000 apps cost between $1 and $2, and another 16,000 between $2 and $3. Only 3,200 iOS apps were priced between $9 and $10.

The Apple data revealed 2020 was a fantastic year for iOS app developers, as well. In December, the average number of new app releases in the Apple App Store per hit 41.7 thousand, almost a 7% increase in a year.

Moreover, as of January 2021, Apple had paid more than $200bn to iOS app developers selling goods and services through the App Store, $45bn more than a year ago.

The full story can be read here: https://buyshares.co.nz/app-store-revenues-surged-by-30-yoy-and-hit-72-3b-in-2020/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN High Commissioner For Human Rights: Comment On Myanmar

Geneva, 1 February 2021 I am gravely concerned about the situation in Myanmar following the removal of the civilian Government and the arbitrary detention of dozens of political leaders, human rights defenders, journalists, activists and others by the military ... More>>

Middle East: BCFIF Condemns Growing Pressure On Political Prisoners In Iran

The British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF) strongly condemns the new sentence against the Iranian political prisoner, Mr Saeid Sangar, 47. This sentence against one of Iran’s longest imprisoned political activists follows an ongoing trend of ... More>>

UN: Regional Climate Weeks To Drive Forward Climate Action In 2021 And 2022

UN Climate Change News, 1 February 2021 – The UN Climate Change Secretariat today announced Regional Climate Weeks in 2021 and 2022, key meetings that will help build regional momentum for the annual UN Climate Change Conferences and drive forward ... More>>

Central African Republic: 200,000 Displaced In Less Than Two Months

Violence and insecurity related to the recent elections in the Central African Republic (CAR) has forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes in less than two months, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday, warning tens of thousands are facing ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 