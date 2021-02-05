TUMI Leads Innovation In Travel Lifestyle With Launch Of First Virtual Experiential Store

#TUMIGoesVirtual

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 February 2021 - TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle, and performance luxury brand, launches the breakthrough TUMI Virtual Store to debut its Spring 2021 collection, delivering an immersive and enhanced omnichannel experience to customers in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Ushering in a creative new age of digital retail that connects fans with the brand like never before, the TUMI Virtual Store inspires customers to embark on a journey through thoughtfully designed interactive touchpoints. Guests can explore the Virtual Store's life-like visual presentation to discover TUMI products via 360° 3D and AR implementations and shop the Spring 2021 collection. They can engage with shareable social photo moments at TUMI's Magic Mirror and play Instagram and WeChat mini-games.

Further enhancing the overall TUMI O2O ("Online to Offline" also "Offline to Online") shopping experience, the Virtual Store is connected to other TUMI shopping channels via its Chat & Shop function allowing for seamless customer movement to the point of purchase. Customers exploring the Virtual Store can easily connect with sales associates to ask questions and place orders, or via the connected local e-commerce websites. Furthermore, those visiting the TUMI physical stores in the region can explore the TUMI digital landscape via in-store kiosks, for an enhanced offline experience.

With the goal of being everywhere the customer is, the Virtual Store adds another dimension to TUMI's evolving omnichannel retailing approach. As another pioneering landmark, the launch of the TUMI Virtual Store sees TUMI rollout its first-ever Regional Livestream Event, bringing all APAC and Middle East customers together digitally to unveil Spring 2021, 7pm GMT+8, Thursday, 4th February 2021: https://virtualstore.tumi-asia.com/

"The TUMI Virtual Store is an incredible milestone for the brand. For the last few years, we have been pioneering new digital experiences and looking to enhance and elevate the customer journey. Our new Virtual Store is part of this holistic approach to connect with customers wherever they are. Accelerated digitization and shifting customer habits brought on by 2020 have reinforced this direction and shown that we must continue to create exciting, meaningful interactions both in the physical and digital worlds. Through the TUMI Virtual Store and our Regional Livestream Event, we are excited to welcome fans to experience the latest innovation from TUMI and our new Spring 2021 collection," says Adam Hershman, Vice President of TUMI, Asia Pacific and Middle East.

