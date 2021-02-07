World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Is It Time To Consider The Climate Change Debate On A Global Scale Rather Than Based On NZ’s Commitments?

Sunday, 7 February 2021, 5:42 pm
Opinion: Andy Loader

Is it time to take a deep breath and stop to consider the whole climate change debate on a global scale rather than just based on NZ’s commitments under the Paris Accord?

We should also consider how we measure the climate change impacts on the environment and move from a per capita basis to one where impact is measured against production outcomes, as this will give a truer picture of the direct impacts on the environment from agricultural production on a global scale.

In this week’s Farmers Weekly, “George Moss likened the position New Zealand farmers find themselves in to Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup.”

It’s a great analogy.

NZ farmers are at the front of the pack in terms of sustainability. But that position needs to be defended and there are others closing in.

It’ll take effort from the whole team to get the boat across the line.
And farming isn’t alone. Every sector faces big challenges with some confronting their very existence.

It won’t be plain sailing, but there’s time and the roadmap is now there."

In saying that we should consider the part that NZ can play in the whole global impact in relation to climate change.

Fact: In the global scheme of things NZ plays a very small part in controlling the direct impacts on climate change.

Fact: Agriculture has a direct impact on the environment and contributes to climate change issues.

Fact: NZ can improve and lower its level of impact through changes to our methods of agricultural production.

Fact: The level of reduction in direct impact that NZ will make through those changes is extremely small in relation to global measures.

Fact: The measurement of NZ’s direct impact on climate change is significantly overstated when measured on a per capita basis as it is at present, due to our very low population levels compared to our agricultural production and its impacts.

Fact: The large majority of our agricultural production is exported all over the globe and used to feed many other countries populations.

Fact: Most other nations that we are measured against have significantly larger population bases and lower production figures which means that their per capita impact is measured much lower than NZ’s which is not a true reflection of the direct impacts that their agricultural production has on the global environment in relation to climate change.

Fact: If the environmental impact from agricultural production was measured by comparison of impact against production quantity then the NZ agricultural industry would be seen as far ahead of the rest of the world in relation to this measure.

This is not an excuse to say that we should not have to do anything to reduce our impacts on climate change as we have committed to doing so and rightly should support that commitment with direct action.

My problem with the current situation is that if as has been suggested in the climate change report, we take all of the actions proposed, we will likely end up with a reduction in our total production outputs and therefore have less product to export.

This reduction in outputs/exports will not in itself have much of a direct effect in reducing the impacts on climate change. Yes it will have some beneficial effects on the total.

What will actually happen, is that as NZ exports decrease, then the market place will find other suppliers around the globe to replace that decrease in NZ export production. Those other suppliers will, in nearly all cases, be producing a similar product with much higher levels of impact on the environment than the NZ producers were.

So the net environmental impact on a global scale is that by cutting back production NZ is actually contributing to worsening the effects of climate change rather than improving it.

Maybe if viewed on a global scale we should take a slower path to reduction in impact and maintain our current levels of production which will have the effect of preventing an increase in environmental effects outside our borders whilst still implementing a reduction in impact.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Andy Loader on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

UN News: Warlord Found Guilty Of Crimes Against Humanity In Northern Uganda - ICC

A former Ugandan warlord whose forces attacked camps for the internally displaced across the country, has been found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, judges ruled on Thursday. The Court based in ... More>>

'A Day Peace Activists... Have Been Waiting For': Biden Vows To Curb US Support For Saudi-Led War On Yemen

by Kenny Stancil, staff writer Peace advocates rejoiced on Thursday in the wake of President Joe Biden's announcement that his administration will be ending U.S. support for 'offensive operations' in the Saudi-led war on Yemen and appointing ... More>>

Euro Med Monitor: Activist Murder Means Lebanon Reached Serious Level Of Assassinations Intimidation

Geneva – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor strongly condemns Lebanese the assassination of researcher and political activist Luqman Salim at dawn today, in Al-Zahrani region, southern Lebanon. Communication with Salim, director of the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 