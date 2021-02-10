World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Enterprise Blockchain Game-changer ParallelChain™ Inks KYC Deal With Global FinTech Paywiser

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Digital Transaction Limited

Digital Transaction’s ParallelChain™ blockchain has been selected by global FinTech Paywiser for its KYC and business operations. ParallelChain™, the only enterprise blockchain able to fully maintain current enterprise governance protocols, transcends the enterprise blockchain space, and is quickly becoming a compelling choice for enterprises looking for state-of-the-art blockchain solutions.

Paywiser is a global payment solutions company with offices in Asia, Europe and United Kingdom. Paywiser will deploy eKYC-Chain on ParallelChain™ to perform Know Your Customer (KYC) verification on their applicants. eKYC-Chain, through 2D/3D anti-spoofing, can distinguish prints and fakes in real-time, thus enabling Paywiser to strengthen the process of identification verification during the onboarding process, but also reduce potential risks of fraudulent activities. ParallelChain™ will also bolster and support multiple areas of Paywiser’s business operations, including card issuance onboarding service and compliance review enhancement.

Ian Huang, Chairman and CEO of Digital Transaction, said, “Digital Transaction is committed to ensuring enterprises have access to the latest blockchain technology available to empower their business operations. Our collaboration with Paywiser is a testament to the enterprise blockchain market evolving towards a demand for much higher performance blockchains with no compromise. ParallelChain™ is the leader in that category.”

“Blockchain is an integral part of FinTech and has demonstrated its capability to facilitate instant, secure and low-cost transactions and KYC processes, and introducing the latest blockchain technology into our operations will ensure that we remain at the cutting edge of the global FinTech industry.” Louie Ho, Asia COO of Paywiser, noted, “ParallelChain™ and eKYC-Chain match our vision and commitment of reducing onboarding risks while leveraging blockchain products in delivering the most optimal, efficient and user-friendly financial solutions to our valued customers.”

Paywiser provides PaaS and OEM solutions in their acquiring and issuing business. As part of this collaboration, Paywiser will also become a reseller partner for Digital Transaction’s blockchain products, software and services.

