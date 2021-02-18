World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry Into Paris Agreement With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Thursday, 18 February 2021, 11:53 am
Press Release: United Nations

Watch live at webtv.un.org

UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday.

The discussion with the Secretary-General and the Special Presidential Envoy will take place during the opening session of UNA-USA’s virtual 2021 Global Engagement Summit and will be moderated by Ambassador Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the United Nations Foundation.

The event takes place as countries gear up to raise the level of climate action and ambition in advance of the critical Glasgow Climate Conference, COP26, that will be held in November.

The U.S. joins a growing global coalition of countries, along with companies, cities and financial institutions, that are developing and implementing plans to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century.

In addition to the live webcast on UN WebTV at

webtv.un.org

, the event can be viewed at:

www.facebook.com/UNWebTV

www.twitter.com/UNWebTV

www.youtube.com/unitednations

