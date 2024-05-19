Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

APEC Trade Ministers Issue Joint Statement

Sunday, 19 May 2024, 1:54 pm
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting
Arequipa, Peru, 18 May 2024

APEC trade ministers from 21 member economies issued a joint statement upon conclusion of their meeting in Arequipa on 17-18 May.

The statement reflects the outcomes of the 2024 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting chaired by Peru’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism Elizabeth Galdo.

In the statement, APEC trade ministers recognized that trade has been facing strong headwinds in recent times, and reiterated their commitment to keeping markets open, removing unnecessary barriers to trade and strengthening trade and investment facilitation for all.

They reiterated the importance of continuing to advance the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) agenda as an important shared initiative in a manner that is market-driven and that contributes to high standard and comprehensive regional undertakings.

Ministers also encouraged the promotion of trade and investment in products that lead to positive environmental outcomes and reaffirmed their commitment to further promote trade policies and programs that reduce obstacles and improve their capacities to participate in global markets, including through global and regional value chains.

View the 2024 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Joint Statement

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 