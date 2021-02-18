World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Businesses Found In Breach Of Pesticides Act

Thursday, 18 February 2021, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Consumer Council of Fiji

The Consumer Council of Fiji and the Ministry of Agriculture have issued a stern warning to businesses and individuals that no pesticides may be used, offered for sale or sold in Fiji unless it has been registered with the Registrar of Pesticides. Individuals and businesses are also being cautioned that it is illegal to change or temper the formulation of any registered pesticide without the approval of the Registrar.

This warning comes after the Council and the Ministry received multiple complaints from aggrieved consumers of businesses and individuals retailing pesticides which does not meet its prescribed function and effectiveness. In one such complaint lodged at the Council; a consumer purchased two bottles of an insecticide formulation for household pests at a discounted price of $45 to kill bed bugs. Despite applying this pesticide, the consumer did not see any results. Suspecting that the pesticide was counterfeit, the consumer sought the Council’s assistance. Upon investigation, the Council uncovered that the said pesticide has not been approved for registration; sale and use – making it illegal in Fiji.

Further investigations by the Council also yielded that certain businesses are retailing chemicals which are not in the original container and has either improper, modified or no labelling at all which is a serious breach of the Pesticides Act.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Ms Seema Shandil is calling on businesses retailing pesticides to meet all the legally prescribed criteria and is also encouraging consumers to report unauthorized sale of such products. “These legally mandated requirements for the sale of pesticides are in place in order to protect the users and pesticide handlers due to its toxicity and poisonous nature and failure to do so is placing the health and safety of Fijian consumers at risk. Therefore, the Council will be closely working with the Ministry of Agriculture so that appropriate actions are taken against any possible perpetrators.”

The CEO further stressed that all chemicals must have proper labelling as per the Pesticides Act. Reformulating or mixing of pesticides with improper and no labelling would mean consumers are not aware of the concentration, rate of application and directions for use which may result in incorrect handling and ineffective doses of pesticides.

Consumers are reminded that all registered pesticides that are retailed in Fiji should be registered with an approved label containing a Pesticide Registration number from Registrar of Pesticides Fiji (Ministry of Agriculture). Consumers coming across businesses retailing chemical pesticides which is in breach of the Pesticides Act are encouraged to lodge a complaint using the toll-free number 155 or via the Consumer Council of Fiji mobile app. Alternatively, consumers can contact the Ministry of Agriculture on ph:3384233/ 3477044/9907315 or email agrihelp@govnet.gov.fj

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer Council of Fiji on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

WHO: Three Die As New Ebola Outbreak Declared In Southern Guinea

Guinean health authorities have declared an outbreak of Ebola in a rural community in the south of the country, with at least seven people infected, three of whom died, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Sunday. This is the first time ... More>>


Common Dreams: New Bill From Blumenauer, Ocasio-Cortez, And Sanders Demands Biden Declare A National Climate Emergency

by Jessica Corbett, staff writer In a sign that some members of Congress intend to hold President Joe Biden accountable for climate promises he made as a candidate, three lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill directing him to declare a national ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>

WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


UN SGDs: UN Secretary-General To Call For Exponential Growth In Global Coalition To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

The Secretary-General Remarks at Briefing to Member States by incoming Cop26 president. Dear Colleagues, We are nine months away from COP26, a critical milestone in our efforts to avert climate catastrophe. I am pleased that the incoming COP President ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 