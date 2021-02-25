World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Condemn The Tokhang On IP Activists! Stop The Attacks Against IP!

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 7:50 am
Press Release: IPMSDL

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) strongly decry the recent Regional Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee (RLECC) resolution, similar to the Oplan Tokhang, that permits government officials to “visit” alleged left-leaning groups and personalities. It is the latest move in the counterinsurgency campaign against Indigenous Peoples and IP organizations in Cordillera.

The notorious Oplan Tokhang has made a mark in Philippine history for all the wrong reasons. Pres. Duterte’s war against drugs sanctioned the Philippine National Police in taking the lives of more than 20,000 people without any hesitation nor respect for due process.

This recent resolution of the Police Regional Office in Cordillera, signed by no less than 45 regional executives, targets and endangers the lives and rights of IP and IP organizations working and advocating for human rights.

The right to life is inviolable. The implementation of this resolution would undoubtedly lead to more killings against IP activists, whose blood would be on the hands of the signatories.

We, in the IPMSDL, condemn this resolution in the strongest terms. We hold the 45 regional executives accountable for the threat of and possible rights violation against IP. It is unthinkable that government officials would even endorse such a program. Killing activists, critics and dissenters shall not solve the country’s economic and political problems, nor could it silence the loudening calls for justice and freedom.

#StopTheAttacksAgainstIP
#StopTheAttacks
#StopTheKillingsPH

Reference:
Beverly Longid
Global Coordinator
info@ipmsdl.org

