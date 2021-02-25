World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Corrections Minister’s Comments Emerge Supporting Prisoner Uprising

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 12:19 pm
Press Release: People Against Prisons Aotearoa

Comments made in 2015 by Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis have emerged in which the MP supports detained New Zealanders who had seized control of Australia’s Christmas Island prison camp, saying their concerns were legitimate. Speaking to Radio New Zealand, the then-opposition MP said that "I think it's a sign that the detainees have had enough of their human rights being abused and the Australian government needs to sit up and take notice."

Speaking about the destruction of the Australian prison camp by detainees, Davis said that "It's just to be expected when you push people beyond their limits. They've endured enough emotionally, they're reacting now, and the Australian government should have seen this coming because of the abuses that have gone on."

The comments have emerged just days after Davis accused the prisoner advocacy group People Against Prisons Aotearoa of trying to incite prison riots with a recent newsletter. The newsletter, which Davis would not provide to media, was later found to solely concern non-violent collective action like petitions and letter-writing. Prisoner advocacy group People Against Prisons Aotearoa say the flip-flop shows Davis is inconsistent and hypocritical.

“In 2015 Kelvin recognised that deportees in Australia’s camps had legitimate grievances, but today he is minimising the torture of prisoner like Mihi Bassett which he has overseen,” said People Against Prisons Aotearoa’s spokesperson Emilie Rākete.

“Six years ago Kelvin offered his support to New Zealanders who rose up against degradation and abuse in prison, and today he is the perpetrator of it. Under Kelvin’s watch, prisoners like Mihi Bassett have been gassed in their cells and forced to beg for food, but he refuses to end the practice.”

“Kelvin is a hypocrite who has betrayed the Māori communities that gave him his seat in the House. Kelvin allows guards to lock prisoners in their cells and blast them with pepper spray, an abuse as serious as the ones that triggered the Christmas Uprising which Kelvin supported. Now that Kelvin is in power he accuses anyone opposed to torture in prisons of trying to incite violence. Kelvin is the one perpetrating violence.”

The interview in which Davis makes his comments is available on Radio New Zealand’s website, at https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/morningreport/audio/201777897/reports-christmas-island-detainees-take-control-of-centre

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from People Against Prisons Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>

UN Report: Civilian Casualties Surged After Peace Talks Began In Afghanistan

Monitoring by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, and the UN Human Rights Office has revealed that despite a drop in civilians killed and injured overall in 2020 there was a rise in civilian casualties following the start of peace negotiations ... More>>

Climate: UN Chief Lauds ‘day Of Hope’ As US Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Accord

The official return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change represents good news for the country and the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday during a virtual event to mark the occasion. The US, under ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>

WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 