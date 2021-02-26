NTI Unveils Latest Classic Truck Restoration To Be Raffled Off For Medical Research

An electric blue 1946 Jailbar truck is the latest to be restored by Australia’s leading transport and logistics specialist insurer, NTI, and the fourth raffled off to raise much-needed funds for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research.

The truck dubbed “Jolene” took 1,500 hours to restore and is this weekend making its first public appearance at the 2021 Repco Supercars Mt Panorama 500, at the same time tickets will go on sale for one lucky member of the public to become the proud owner of this ‘one of a kind’.

NTI’s Restoration & Special Projects Lead, Don Geer said restoring “Jolene” was more difficult than the previous three vehicles because of the restrictions imposed under COVID-19.

“But I’m very proud of the result, which is a lovely mix of old and new technology allowing for “Jolene” to be driven every day,” he said.

Money raised from the “Jolene” raffle will be donated to MND and Me and MND Research Australia to fund NTI’s official research grant.

The University of Queensland’s Dr Shu Ngo and Dr Adam Walker were the recipients of last year’s NTI research grant, which was funded through the auction of NTI’s 2020 restoration truck.

“We’re making mini-3D spinal cords in a dish so we can understand how all the different cell types in the spinal cord might interact to drive the death of neurons in MND,” Dr Ngo said.

“The research that we do here at the University of Queensland is an important part of a bigger puzzle. We work collaboratively with MND researchers around the world, asking questions that aren’t being replicated anywhere else, in the hope when all the pieces come together, we’ll be able to find the answer to MND.”

NTI CEO Tony Clark said the company had raised almost $534,000 for MND research in the last five years, in honour of late CEO Wayne Patterson who was diagnosed with the condition in 2015 and later lost his battle.

“It’s vital we find a cure for MND as every day in Australia two people die from the debilitating condition,” Mr Clark said.

Two people a day are also diagnosed with the disease, while more than 2,100 Australians live with MND, which can affect adults of any age.

“The commitment NTI has shown to funding MND research is unique in Australia and means researchers can continue their work to find a cure or effective treatment for MND,” Mr Clark said.

“But none of this would be made possible without our industry partners who jump on board each and every time with the same level of commitment and enthusiasm. It’s a team effort.”

Tickets for “Jolene” are now on sale nationally, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to medical research.

Tickets available here.

© Scoop Media

