Cancellation Of The 2021 Commonwealth Service

Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth Service, which was due to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 8 March 2021, has been cancelled.

Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Commonwealth Service, which is held each Commonwealth Day in the presence of Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, and Senior Members of the Royal Family, is an annual highpoint for the Commonwealth’s network of 54 countries and 2.4 billion people.

To mark the beginning of this Commonwealth Week, Her Majesty The Queen will share her annual message in ‘A Celebration for Commonwealth Day’, which will be broadcast on BBC ONE and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 7 March, at 1700hrs GMT, and available afterwards on the BBC YouTube Channel and BBC iPlayer. TRH The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Countess of Wessex will also take part in the programme, sharing their perspectives on the importance of our Commonwealth links.

Dr Linda Yueh, Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society, said: “It is the privilege of the Society to organise the annual Commonwealth Service, which celebrates our wonderfully diverse Commonwealth family but, like many organisations, we will be marking Commonwealth Day a little differently this year. On this occasion, and to also mark International Women’s Day, we invite guests to join our virtual conversation with Society Ambassador, and previous contributor to the Commonwealth Service, Alexandra Burke. We look forward to once again delivering the Commonwealth Service in 2022.”

More information on the webinar with Alexandra Burke can be found on the Society's website. https://www.royalcwsociety.org/

