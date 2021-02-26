World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

HRH The Duchess Of Cornwall Launches The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021

Friday, 26 February 2021, 6:50 am
Press Release: Royal Commonwealth Society

On Wednesday, 24 February 2021, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, launched The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021. The Duchess announced the theme of this year’s Competition via a pre-recorded video message with the winners and runners-up of the 2020 Competition, saying:

“As the proud Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, I am delighted to announce the launch of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021. This year’s rather brilliant theme is Community in the Commonwealth and I am already looking forward to reading this year’s winning entries and, of course, to meeting the winners and runners-up. So please - put on your thinking caps, pick up your pens and join our wonderful community of Commonwealth writers!”

Speaking to the 2021 theme, the winners and runners-up of the 2020 Competition (Aditya Choudhury from Singapore, Ananya Mukerji from India, Cassandra Nguyen from Canada and Eleni Bazikamwe from Ghana) asked young writers across the Commonwealth to reflect on their experiences, to consider the strength their communities have shown in the face of recent challenges and to tell us where they hope the world might go next.

Dr Linda Yueh, Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society said:

“The Society is privileged to organize this oldest school writing competition in the world and is fortunate to have the kind support of our Vice-Patron HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. So many of our communities across the Commonwealth have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with this disruption, we were pleased to receive the highest number of entries to the Competition in recent years and to see young people engage with writing on shared challenges. Like Her Royal Highness, I am also looking forward to reading your pieces, learning of the challenges you have faced, and how your communities have come together.”

Watch the launch video: https://www.royalcwsociety.org/the-qcec

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal Commonwealth Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>

UN Report: Civilian Casualties Surged After Peace Talks Began In Afghanistan

Monitoring by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, and the UN Human Rights Office has revealed that despite a drop in civilians killed and injured overall in 2020 there was a rise in civilian casualties following the start of peace negotiations ... More>>

Climate: UN Chief Lauds ‘day Of Hope’ As US Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Accord

The official return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change represents good news for the country and the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday during a virtual event to mark the occasion. The US, under ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>

WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 