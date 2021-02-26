HRH The Duchess Of Cornwall Launches The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021

On Wednesday, 24 February 2021, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, launched The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021. The Duchess announced the theme of this year’s Competition via a pre-recorded video message with the winners and runners-up of the 2020 Competition, saying:

“As the proud Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, I am delighted to announce the launch of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021. This year’s rather brilliant theme is Community in the Commonwealth and I am already looking forward to reading this year’s winning entries and, of course, to meeting the winners and runners-up. So please - put on your thinking caps, pick up your pens and join our wonderful community of Commonwealth writers!”

Speaking to the 2021 theme, the winners and runners-up of the 2020 Competition (Aditya Choudhury from Singapore, Ananya Mukerji from India, Cassandra Nguyen from Canada and Eleni Bazikamwe from Ghana) asked young writers across the Commonwealth to reflect on their experiences, to consider the strength their communities have shown in the face of recent challenges and to tell us where they hope the world might go next.

Dr Linda Yueh, Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society said:

“The Society is privileged to organize this oldest school writing competition in the world and is fortunate to have the kind support of our Vice-Patron HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. So many of our communities across the Commonwealth have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with this disruption, we were pleased to receive the highest number of entries to the Competition in recent years and to see young people engage with writing on shared challenges. Like Her Royal Highness, I am also looking forward to reading your pieces, learning of the challenges you have faced, and how your communities have come together.”

Watch the launch video: https://www.royalcwsociety.org/the-qcec

