World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

SCCG Management Partners With MediaTroopers To Bring Experienced IGaming Marketing Agency Talent And Services To The USA

Friday, 26 February 2021, 6:58 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management announces partnership with Media Troopers to bring iGaming Marketing Agency Talent and Services to the USA

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced a partnership with King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based iGaming Marketing and Advertising firm, MediaTroopers.

Stephen Crystal, said, "This is a new and exciting time for iGaming in North America. Online sports betting and iGaming products are exploding across the US, backed by huge brands and equally large budgets. That same demand exists for digital marketing expertise in iGaming - knowledge put in context by the challenges experienced by veteran digital marketers in the online gaming space.

"These are challenging times that are rewarded by results, not just trying hard. The experience and expertise that MediaTroopers bring to our partners through a third-party agency model can help these companies accelerate the results needed to secure their fair share of the market. We are thrilled to bring this needed capability to our clients in North America."

MediaTroopers has over 20 years of experience in the world of online marketing. With a particular interest in digital marketing, product development, and growth strategies, MediaTroopers delivers the most highly effective advertisements and marketing solutions possible to expand the audience and strengthen their reach.

Working within highly regulated verticals, Media Troopers always ensures that its traffic is safe and compliant with state regulations and coordinated with its advertisers' requirements.
Media Troopers employs sophisticated technologies and platforms to generate real-time data for every advertisement. MediaTrooper rigorously monitors, refines, and improves its campaigns, quickly and efficiently retooling underperforming content. The MediaTrooper mission is to work to ensure that advertising investments are used optimally at all times.

Sam Segal, MediaTroopers CEO, said, "We are delighted to be working with SCCG Management and tap on the years of knowledge and vast network that Stephen and his team bring. Combining our digital and online gambling expertise, together with the knowledge and contacts of a land-based industry veteran like Stephen, will enable us to provide our clients with a whole new level of marketing services. There's so much to do in so little time; we can't wait to get this partnership going."

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

About Media Troopers

Media Troopers is a performance marketing agency designed to help online advertisers expand their audiences around the world. Our agency uses developing advisory sites and apps and sophisticated technologies and platforms to reach new consumers. In the current marketing environment, online advertisers are fighting an uphill battle for exposure. The days of traditional online marketing are coming to an end. With so much competition for consumers' attention, businesses that fail to adapt and diversify their media channels are left behind. But thanks to Media Troopers, advertisers now have everything they need to level the playing field.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>

UN Report: Civilian Casualties Surged After Peace Talks Began In Afghanistan

Monitoring by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, and the UN Human Rights Office has revealed that despite a drop in civilians killed and injured overall in 2020 there was a rise in civilian casualties following the start of peace negotiations ... More>>

Climate: UN Chief Lauds ‘day Of Hope’ As US Officially Rejoins Paris Climate Accord

The official return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change represents good news for the country and the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday during a virtual event to mark the occasion. The US, under ... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>

WeBeliev: Scoop In Conversation With Abhishek Sinha, Founder Of WeBeliev, An NZ Crowdfunding Platform

WeBeliev supports 17 SDGs, launching sector specific campaigns every month Q. What is WeBeliev and why did you start it? A. WeBeliev is a Singapore-registered crowdfunding platform aimed at fundraising for all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 