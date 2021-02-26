World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Human Rights Committee To Review Finland And Kenya

Friday, 26 February 2021, 7:47 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (25 February 2021) — The UN Human Rights Committee will hold its upcoming session from 1 March to 26 March 2021 and will review reports of Finland and Kenya.

In public dialogues held online and webcast, the Committee, which has received the respective country reports from Finland and Kenya, and submissions from non-governmental organisations as well as other stakeholders, will discuss a range of issues with the respective State delegations.

Among the possible issues likely to be discussed:

Finland: Measures to prohibit hate speech and intolerance; discrimination against transgender people and intersex children; right to autonomy for people with intellectual or psychosocial disabilities; alternatives to remand detention; detention of asylum seekers including children; and the rights of Sami people.

Kenya: Anti-corruption measures; access to safe and legal abortion services; policy to eradicate people trafficking for labour; fundamental freedoms and the right to participation after the 2017 general elections; and the effects of climate change on human rights.

The Committee will as well discuss lists of issues on Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Fiji, Grenada, Iceland, Malawi, Nepal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Seychelles and Tanzania to prepare for their reviews at a future session.

More information about the 131th session, including reports submitted by the State parties, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders, is now available on the session’s webpage.

