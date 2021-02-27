World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Statement By The United National Antiwar Coalition On The US Attack On Syria

Saturday, 27 February 2021, 4:29 pm
Press Release: UNAC

UNAC condemns the US bombing of Syria authorized by President Biden. The Biden administration has been in office for only 36 days and has already launched its first military attack against Syria. Biden’s justification is that the US was attacked in Iraq.

The US has no right to be in Iraq, Syria or any other country. More than 1 million people were killed in Iraq due to the US invasion and occupation, and countless refugees were created. The Iraqis and the Syrians have every right to use whatever means necessary to remove the US forces from their countries.

Trump was the most truthful about US intentions in these two countries. He said the US wants the oil and he went on to steal the oil rich area of Syria and occupy it with US forces. 

Syria badly needs the revenue from its oil to rebuild the country devastated by the US sponsored war. That war included US, Israeli and NATO bombing raids, harsh US imposed sanctions and a private mercenary force of over 100,000 – financed by the US and its allies – that entered Syria to attempt to overthrow the government.

UNAC calls for groups to protest the US aggression. We demand:

  • End the bombing of Syria!
  • End the sanctions!
  • Bring all troops and mercenaries home now!

