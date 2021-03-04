World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Betfred Sports, Represented By SCCG Management, Signs Multi-year Marketing Agreement With Colorado Rockies

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 7:17 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LAS VEGAS, NV, Mar 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, SCCG Management Founder, announced that Betfred USA Sports, represented by SCCG Management, has entered into a multi-year marketing and sponsorship agreement with the Colorado Rockies. The terms of the deal include various digital and stadium assets at Coors field, in addition to game-day experiences for baseball fans including ticket giveaways, game suites, in-game contests and more. Additionally, the sports betting operator will become a Proud Partner of the Colorado Rockies.

"Colorado has proven to be a fantastic market for Betfred Sports, and we look forward to further demonstrating our commitment to local fans with this partnership with the Rockies," stated Bryan Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of Betfred USA Sports. "Along with our sportsbook at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk and our other sports partnerships in the state, Betfred is investing in Colorado for the long haul."

"The Colorado Rockies are always looking to partner with top tier brands and Betfred Sports has established themselves as one of the best in the market," said Walker Monfort, Rockies' Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Sports betting has seen incredible growth across the country recently and we are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage with not only our fans but all sports fans throughout the Rocky Mountain Region."

The agreement is the third such marketing agreement in Colorado for Betfred Sports who previously announced partnerships with the Denver Broncos as well as all-time leading Broncos WR and 2x World Champion Rod Smith. Betfred Sports was the first brick and mortar sportsbook to open in Colorado at Saratoga Casino Black Hawk in June 2020, and subsequently launched online in August of the same year. Sports bettors can download the app and find promotions with daily Betfred Boosts at http://www.betfredsports.com.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Colorado, with Nevada coming soon pending regulatory approval.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry. For more information, visit https://sccgmanagement.com/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Myanmar: UN Condemns Escalating Violence In Deadliest Day Of Protests So Far

In response to the killing of at least 18 protesters demonstrating against Myanmar’s military coup, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) on Sunday together with the UN chief, strongly condemned the “escalating violence” and called for an immediate end to the use of force... More>>

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 