Enforced Disappearances: Argentina, Sudan, Mexico, Norway And France To Share Experiences At UN Webinar

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 7:34 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (3 March 2021) – Two UN human rights bodies in charge of addressing the issue of enforced disappearances are holding a webinar today to share experiences and highlight why it is so crucial that States ratify the International Convention for the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearances.

During the webinar, the Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED), the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID), joined by the International Coalition against Enforced Disappearances (ICAED), and supported by the Geneva Human Rights Platform of the Geneva Academy, will promote the importance of universal ratification of the Convention.

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, will deliver an opening speech to open the event. 

Panel speakers, who will share their national experiences, strategies and actions taken to tackle enforced disappearances, include:

Horacio César Pietragalla Corti, Secretary of Human Rights of Argentina;

Abdel Salam Sidahmed, Senior Human Rights Advisor to the Prime Minister of Sudan;

Alejandro Encinas, Undersecretary of Human Rights of Mexico;

Elin Widsteen, International Law Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway;

François Rivasseau Ambassador of France to the United Nations in Geneva

Civil society organizations, victims of enforced disappearances, national human rights institutions and UN rights experts will also speak at the event about the actions carried out to promote the ratification of the Convention and discuss the way forward.

The webinar will take place from 3pm to 5.30pm Geneva time today. Details of the webinar and registration are available online.

