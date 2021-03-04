Rimini Street Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Annual 2020 Financial Results

Quarterly revenue of $87.8 million, up 15.4% year over year

Fiscal year revenue of $326.8 million, up 16.3% year over year

Fiscal year operating cash flow of $42.1 million, up 107% year over year

2,487 active clients at December 31, 2020, up 20.6% year over year

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2021 – Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

“For the fourth quarter and full year 2020, we continued to execute well against our strategic growth plan to achieve $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026 and exceeded quarterly and full year guidance. We accelerated year-over-year revenue growth for the fourth quarter from 11.7% to 15.4% and for the full year 2020 from 10.9% to 16.3%, respectively, achieved record quarterly and full year results for revenue, new sales invoicing, Calculated Billings, backlog and total gross profit and maintained a Revenue Retention rate of over 90 percent,” stated Seth A. Ravin, Rimini Street co-founder, CEO and chairman of the board. “Throughout the year, we continued making investments - including key executive leadership additions - to take advantage of growing global demand for Rimini Street’s support solutions, including our new application management, security, interoperability and professional services.”

“We produced another consecutive quarter of net income, further strengthened the balance sheet with record cash of $87.6 million at year end 2020 and generated $42.1 million of operating cash flow for full year 2020, a 107% year-over-year improvement,” stated Michael L. Perica, Rimini Street chief financial officer. “Today, we are issuing guidance for first quarter and full year 2021 revenue and affirming our continued commitment to the long-term goals of increasing operating cash flow and growing GAAP profitability.”

Additional details about the Company’s strategic growth plans and operations were presented during Rimini Street’s Investor Day 2021 on February 1, 2021, and the video and slide presentation materials can be found here on the Company’s Investor Relations page through January 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $87.8 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, an increase of 15.4% compared to $76.1 million for the same period last year. Annual Recurring Revenue was $349 million for the 2020 fourth quarter, an increase of 15.4% compared to $302 million for the same period last year. Active Clients as of December 31, 2020 were 2,487, an increase of 20.6% compared to 2,063 Active Clients as of December 31, 2019. Revenue Retention Rate was 92% for both the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2020 and for the comparable period ended December 31, 2019. Gross margin was 61.8% for the 2020 fourth quarter compared to 60.2% for the same period last year. Operating income was $4.5 million for the 2020 fourth quarter compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $11.9 million for the 2020 fourth quarter compared to $5.1 million for the same period last year. Net income was $3.7 million for the 2020 fourth quarter compared to a net loss of $(0.2) million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP Net Income was $11.1 million for the 2020 fourth quarter compared to $3.3 million for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2020 fourth quarter was $12.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the same period last year. Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.04) for the 2020 fourth quarter compared to $(0.10) for the same period last year. Employee count as of December 31, 2020 was 1,425, a year-over-year increase of 12%.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $326.8 million for 2020, an increase of 16.3% compared to $281.1 million for 2019. Gross margin was 61.4% for 2020 compared to 62.6% for 2019. Operating income was $17.9 million for 2020 compared to $22.1 million for 2019. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $41.1 million for 2020 compared to $26.8 million for 2019. Net income was $13.0 million for 2020 compared to net income of $17.5 million for 2019. Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.19) per share for 2020 compared to $(0.12) for 2019. Non-GAAP Net Income was $36.2 million for 2020 compared to $22.0 million for 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $42.6 million for 2020 compared to $27.0 million for 2019. During the third quarter, the Company completed a follow-on public offering of approximately 6.1 million shares of common stock, with net proceeds to the Company of approximately $25.1 million. During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased $5 million face-value of Series A preferred and subsequent to the fourth quarter close, the Company repurchased an additional $10 million, for a total of $15 million face-value of Series A preferred stock at an approximate 10% discount to face-value; no make-whole payments were required and such preferred shares were retired.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures, why we believe they are meaningful and how they are calculated is also included under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics.”

Full Year 2020 Company Highlights

2021 Revenue Guidance

The Company is providing first quarter 2021 revenue guidance to be in the range of $87.5 million to $88.5 million and full year 2021 revenue guidance to be in the range of $370 million to $380 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Company’s Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release. Presented under the heading “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Key Metrics” is a description and explanation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration of and economic, operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic impact, as well as the actions taken by us, governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2021, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

