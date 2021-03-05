UN Disability Rights Committee To Review Estonia

GENEVA (4 March 2021) —The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) will hold its upcoming session from 8 March to 1 April 2021 and will review the report of Estonia.

This is the Committee’s first assessment on Estonia’s implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Estonia ratified the Convention in May 2012.

In the public dialogue to be held online and webcast on 12, 15 and 17 March, CRPD, which has received the country report from Estonia as well as submissions from non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders, will discuss a range of issues with the State delegation and the Chancellor of Justice of Estonia.

The review will focus on the shift in laws, policies and practices in Estonia from the medical, charity, paternalistic, and welfare approaches of disability to the human rights model of disability.

Underscoring the importance of deinstitutionalisation strategies, the Committee may particularly discuss the steps taken by the Estonian government to enable persons with disabilities to live independently and be included in the community.

More information about the online country review of Estonia, including reports submitted by the State party, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders, is now available online.

