World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

A Whale Of A Time At Scott Base

Monday, 8 March 2021, 11:12 am
Press Release: Antarctica New Zealand

As lucky as finding a needle in a haystack, Scott Base has been visited by elusive Arnoux’s beaked whales.


Two pods of the notoriously secretive whales were spotted by the Antarctica New Zealand team at Scott Base.

The team scrambled for their cameras and raced outside to the shoreline to capture the attached images. The images are now of scientific importance, as sightings of the whales are so rare.

Antarctica New Zealand Science Tech Jamie McGaw says he counted around 12 whales in total, it looked like they were having a ball.

“They made their way across the water right in front of the station, only a few kilometres offshore.

“They were tail slapping and breaching, with the boom of their bodies hitting the water echoing around Pram Point.

“We weren’t sure exactly what type of whale they were, so the base was buzzing with discussion following the sighting,” he says.

Antarctica New Zealand sent the images to our friends at the Department of Conversation who were able to officially identify the whales.

Department of Conservation Science Advisor, marine species, Anton van Helden says the images are great.

“These are Arnoux’s beaked whales! When I was in the Ross Sea in 2012 I saw similar activity and got one very bad photo, so it is lovely to see these.

“We don’t know their population size, or how they spend their lives. We are reliant on these sorts of rarely recorded events, and occasional stranded animals to try and interpret their lives,” he says.

Antarctica New Zealand Science Advisor Rebecca Macneil says the photos depict the whales porpoising.

“Beaked whales are known for being incredibly elusive, so it is very exciting for the Scott Base team to be offered the rare chance to see these cryptic animals,” she says.

It’s been a whale since the illusive marine mammals have been spotted in the Antarctic waters near Scott Base, the last sighting was five years ago.

Quick facts about Arnoux’s beaked whales

  • They are the largest beaked whale species in the Southern Hemisphere
  • The species is recorded from infrequent sightings and occasional strandings in New Zealand
  • Two were spotted in the Hauraki Gulf last week
  • They grow to around 10m
  • Very little is known about them

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Antarctica New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Myanmar: Military Must Stop Murdering And Jailing Protestors – Bachelet

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday said security forces in Myanmar must “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protestors,” following another day of deadly violence across the country on Wednesday... More>>

Syria: Economic Decline, Rising Hunger And Surging Humanitarian Needs

Syria’s fragile economy has “suffered multiple shocks” over the past 18 months, with its currency plummeting and joblessness swelling as people struggle to cover their basic needs, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told the Security Council ... More>>

OECD: Final Quarter Of 2020 Shows Continued Recovery In G20 International Merchandise Trade

G20 international merchandise trade continued to rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020 ( exports up 7.2% and imports up 6.8%), following the sharp falls seen in the first half of 2020, as lockdown measures affected trade globally. Although growth ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UNFCCC: Greater Climate Ambition Urged As Initial NDC Synthesis Report Is Published

UN Climate Change today published the Initial NDC Synthesis Report, showing nations must redouble efforts and submit stronger, more ambitious national climate action plans in 2021 if they’re to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise by 2°C—ideally 1.5°C—by the end of the century... More>>


2021: Critical Year To ‘reset Our Relationship With Nature’ – UN Chief

During this time of “crisis and fragility”, the UN chief told the United Nations Environment Assembly on Monday that human well-being and prosperity can be vastly improved by prioritizing nature-based solutions. Painting a picture of the turmoil ... More>>


Paris Agreement: UN Secretary-General António Guterres To Mark U.S. Reentry With Envoy For Climate John Kerry

Watch live at webtv.un.org UN Secretary-General António Guterres will join U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry at an event marking the United States’ reentry into the Paris Agreement this Friday. The discussion with the Secretary-General ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 