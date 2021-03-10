World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Tencent Is Leading App Publisher From China With Largest Share Of Usage Time In 2020 - 40.9%

Wednesday, 10 March 2021, 6:29 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

Tencent is not only one of the largest internet companies in Asia, but it is also considered one of the largest companies worldwide. Tencent dominates the Chinese app publishing landscape with leading apps in several major categories. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Tencent is the leading app publisher in China with a 40.9% share of mobile app usage time in China.

Almost 41% Of Total Time Spent On Apps, Spent On Tencent Apps

Several of the most popular apps in China, including the most popular overall, WeChat, have Tencent as their publisher. In September 2020, Tencent had the highest reach of Chinese mobile internet users with 96.3% followed closely by Alibaba (95.3%) and Baidu (91%). Tencent apps also account for the largest share of mobile app usage time in China with 40.9%. The next largest share belongs to ByteDabce with 15.4%.

Tencent was ranked by Forbes as the second-largest Chinese public company in terms of brand value just behind e-commerce giants Alibaba. As of 2020, Tencent’s market value was at almost $510B compared to Alibaba’s $545B valuation. Notably, Tencent’s value is more than double the next largest recorded brand value of $242B by The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Tencent Is Leading iPhone Gaming App Publisher In China And Worldwide

In China, there has been a ban on foreign tech companies from operating resulting in the proliferation of domestic game developers. Tencent Mobile Games is by far the largest gaming app publisher in China with revenues of $572M as of January 2021. It dwarfs the next largest revenue of $181M recorded by NetEase Mobile Games. This equates to almost 61M game downloads of Tencent games compared to just 14M for NetEase.

Tencent’s dominance is not limited to China as it is also the leading iPhone gaming app publisher worldwide with an estimated app revenue of $146M. In terms of iPhone gaming app downloads, Tencent Mobile Games is the third most downloaded publisher with over 10M downloads. Its total global game app revenue stands at almost $640M as of January 2021.

Non-Gaming Apps Also a Strongpoint For Tencent

Tencent also publishes non-gaming related apps including leading apps in major categories such as online videos, music and messaging, among many others. Its $44M estimated revenue is second only to Google’s almost 50M revenue. It is also the eighth most downloaded publisher for non-gaming apps worldwide, with 10.4M downloads as of January 2021.

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/03/08/tencent-is-leading-app-publisher-from-china-with-largest-share-of-usage-time-in-2020-409/

