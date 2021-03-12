World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Seismic Named A Leader In Sales Social Engagement Solutions In Latest Analyst Report

Friday, 12 March 2021, 11:26 am
Press Release: Seismic

Seismic social selling solution tops competitors by enabling unified AI-driven content experiences

 Seismic, an industry-leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced it has been recognised as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Social Engagement Solutions, Q1 2021 report. Forrester Research evaluated the eight most significant sales social engagement solution providers on 38 criteria across three categories: Current Offering, Market Presence, and Strategy.

In its report, Forrester Research states, “Look for sales content providers that marry internal and third-party content delivery across a range of channels and networks. Whether it’s through social suites or sales content solutions, customers will benefit from bringing marketing and selling activities together on one platform.”

Seismic LiveSocial is integrated with the company’s sales content solution, for which Seismic was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q3 2020. In its profile of Seismic, the Sales Social Engagement Solutions, Q1 2021 report stated “…the LiveSocial product allows sellers to access internal and third-party content from a single repository, creating a unified seller experience.”

Seismic LiveSocial’s powerful AI engine pulls content from 11,000 third-party publishers. Seismic allows sellers to easily find and share third-party and company-created content to help them authentically engage with buyers on social media.

“Social engagement is critical to developing meaningful relationships with buyers across the digital landscape,” said Doug Winter, CEO and Co-founder, Seismic. “We are seeing companies migrate from legacy point solutions to Seismic, given a growing preference for an integrated sales enablement solution that includes a social selling capability. Together on one platform, social engagement and sales enablement represent the future of a unified experience for sellers, and we’re thrilled to be recognised by Forrester as a Leader in this evaluation.”

To read more of the findings from The Forrester Wave™: Sales Social Engagement Solutions, Q1 2021 report and learn more about why the next frontier of sales enablement includes sales social engagement, read our blog here.

About Seismic

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement, marketing orchestration, and social sales engagement solution, aligning go-to-market teams and empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic’s Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 650 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Find more from Seismic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
