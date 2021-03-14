World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

36th AMERICA’S CUP PRESENTED BY PRADA | DAY 4No Wind, No Race

Sunday, 14 March 2021, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Americas Cup Media Centre

Weather won the day on the Waitemata Harbour today on the fourth day of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA with the Race Committee forced to call off racing due to the lack of wind.

The scoreboard between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and the best-of-13 series is still tied three apiece.

Auckland offered a spectacular sight on a day better suited to fishing and swimming for the 1300+ spectator boats gathered once again around Race Course A. The America’s Cup Race Village packed with over 48.000 people, in the end left to rock out to The Feelers and Zed in the balmy Sunday evening.

The forecast for day number five is promising - ENE 10-15 knots, so teams have to set the re-set button as tomorrow looks set to deliver another tense day for sailors and spectators alike.

Today’s Post-race Press Conference has been cancelled and races 7 & 8 will resume tomorrow 15th of March at 4:15pm NZT weather permitting, with no possible start later than 6:00 pm NZT.

Race Village Capacity
America’s Cup Event have capacity limitations due to the ability to be able to evacuate people safely. Crowd capacity limits are applied to 8 zones within the race village – for example Te Wero Island – and these are expected to be reached. This will require ACE to implement its “full house” plan and to stop entry into areas which have reached capacity. Where space allows, the public will be directed to other zones within the village. On race days we will use our channels to provide updates to the general public on capacity in the race village including TVNZ, GoldAM, AC36 website and social media and VMS display boards.

Full entertainment schedule and details visit www.americascup.com.

