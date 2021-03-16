300 Riders Prepare To Take On Tasmania’s New Dragon Trail MTB

Over 300 riders, from all over Australia, will gather in Branxholm, North-East Tasmania on Wednesday (March 17th) to prepare for the first-ever Dragon Trail MTB ride. The new event is a 3 day XC stage race through Australia’s undisputed mecca of mountain biking, taking riders along the flowing trails of Derby, Blue Tier, Bay of Fires and St. Helens on one incredible journey.

The race uses the new routes built by the internationally renowned ‘World Trail’ group, which are designed to flow through the rich landscapes and diverse eco-systems of the region. The Dragon Trail name is taken from ‘The Trail of the Tin Dragon’, a route linking sites from the history of Chinese tin mining settlers in the region, and which the new Dragon Trail loosely follows.

The race is staged by Geocentric Outdoors, who have organised over 75 national and international sports events over the past 18 years. Race Director Louise Foulkes is originally from the region and said, “After countless adventure events across Australia and around the world, it has been an absolute privilege to return to my Tasmanian roots and be an active part of the new chapter in the history of the North East; Mountain Biking. The trails, the environment, the culture, it’s simply a fabulous area to be running this race. After a year that has been challenging to us all in countless different ways, it is time to hit the trails, smash the body and replenish the soul.”

With the support of Break O’Day Council and Events Tasmania, and acknowledging the rights and history of the Palawa Aboriginal Peoples, The Dragon Ride has been designed as an iconic event to attract mountain bike tourists from Australia and around the world. After last year’s postponement and with Covid travel restrictions in place, Tasmanian and Australian riders will get the first chance to experience the new route before its international debut.

The Dragon Trail combines the very best intermediate trails across the region and stage one is called ‘Derby Flow’, taking riders on a 52km route using the Derby trails old and new, with a combination of big climbs, sweeping descents and fantastic views.

Stage one finishes at the historic Weldborough Hotel, where riders can chill out at the first camp and the ‘social hub’. These will have a festival vibe and will host local musicians, the best craft food and drink from the region, talks by adventure riders and local historians, and there’ll even be games of Mahjong and Fan Tan to join in with too!

Stage two is ‘Bay of Fires’ and the longest day at 58km, taking riders into the wilderness using the ‘Blue Tier’ and ‘Bay of Fires’ trails. There will be big climbs, short sections where riders might have to dismount, and many downhill delights, including ‘one of the best flow descents in the world’ and a big 7km descent to the coastal finish at Swimcart Beach.

After overnighting at St. Helens it’s time for the final day’s riding – ‘St Helens Dreaming’. This follows the Dreaming Pools Wilderness Trail on a 45km circuit which will bring the riders back to St. Helens for the finishing celebrations.

The first to arrive there will be the pro-riders, and there’s been an exceptionally strong entry from the mountain biking elite, so it’s sure to be a competitive race in all age categories. However, the race was primarily set up to be achievable, adventurous and accessible, so the courses will remain open throughout the day with aid station, mechanic and medical teams on hand to offer support.

The organisers want to ensure the ‘forgotten corner’ of Tasmania will live long in the memory of all the Dragon Trailers, and for most it will be all about enjoying the variety of the trails and landscapes, and the company of their fellow riders.

‘The 300’ will be the lucky ones who get the chance to experience the Dragon Trail first, before its roar spreads around the world.

You can follow the progress of the Dragon Trail MTB as every rider will carry a personal satellite tracker. Visit https://live.trackmelive.com.au/dragontrail21/ where you can also see descriptions of the route and click into the daily coverage on Facebook, with regular photos and videos.

For more about the Dragon Trail MTB visit; https://dragontrail.com.au

